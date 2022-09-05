“Stephen Curry is TOO LITTLE to be the GOAT”: 6’4 former Wizards guard believes Warriors MVP is the King among 6’3 and under

We love it, don’t we? The GOAT conversations. Be it, that involves disrespect to the players like Stephen Curry or LeBron James.

After winning the Warriors their fourth championship in the last 8-years, Stephen Curry did not just win his first Finals MVP after missing out on it to Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant on three separate occasions, he won himself a place among the GOATs of the game.

The Chef might still be away from the Top-5 or even Top-10 basketball players of all time on most people’s lists. But the 34-year-old star from Akron Ohio has arguably made his way to the greatest guards of all time.

Let’s count them down, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Isiah Thomas, and Kobe Bryant, who else is better than him, some would say, Allen Iverson, that’s it right? If we talk about point guards, just Magic and Isiah can have the better claim.

But a certain 3x All-Star who supposedly had the potential to be one the best hybrid guards like AI and Curry himself thinks the Warriors star is just the GOAT among 6-foot-3 players and under.

Gilbert Arenas believes Stephen Curry doesn’t stand a chance to be the GOAT

The Wizards’ 6’4 guard has always been a self-obsessed underachiever who failed in his NBA career mostly because he couldn’t control his inner demons. But it seems, that being a hit on YouTube since he came up with his podcast “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas”, isn’t sitting well with him either.

In recent a interview on Vlad TV, he said “Curry can only be the GOAT among 6’3/6’4s and under.”

Actually, when we watch Jordan, Kobe, and LeBron highlights there are more dunks than jump shots and fade-aways. He did sound absurd when he started the conversation, but it wasn’t as blatantly wrong as generally, he is over the past few months.

The interviewer citing the example of Floyd Mayweather in the boxing world among Muhammad Alis and Mike Tysons of the world just cleared the confusion of what Gilb was trying to explain.

Without a doubt, anybody who comes in the GOAT PG conversation other than Magic and probably Isiah has got to be behind Curry. Neither Chris Paul, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, nor John Stockton for that matter have achieved as much or changed the game of basketball forever as Steph has done in the last 10 years.

Statistically, he might be just a better 3-point shooter than those guys, and far behind in almost all other columns, but on the court, none of those point legends stands a chance against the baby-faced assassin.

But, the reality is, we might never see him as THE GOAT even if he leads dubs to their fifth or sixth ring. And him being 6’2, will only be the reason why!