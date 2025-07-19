“Really Close With His Mother Now”: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals His Relationship With Kobe Bryant’s Mom Has Strengthened

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant’s bust-up with the Los Angeles Lakers in the early 2000s is still heavily discussed today. It remains one of the NBA community’s favorite topics to speculate about. But in reality, the situation was blown out of proportion. Shaq and Kobe had their disagreements, yes, but they never hated each other.

Advertisement

Shaq spoke about Kobe in a recent interview with Bailey Jackson on Off the Record, explaining how drama sells. He revealed that he had a healthy relationship with the Mamba, which was further strengthened by his mother, Lucille, who often acted as a catalyst in resolving any differences between them.

Yes, there were tense moments, but they developed a bond that lasted long after their playing careers. They may not have spent a lot of time together off the court, but Shaq’s love for Kobe was clear after his tragic death in 2020, especially when the Diesel grew close with the Mamba’s mother, Pam.

“We had a highly respectable relationship,” said Shaq. “Drama sells. They wanna, ‘Oh, they didn’t like each other.’ No, it’s not that. Sometimes, when you are two guys that want the same thing sometimes things don’t go the way they’re supposed to go. “

O’Neal then broke it down in only the way the Shaq-Fu Master could, by highlighting the greatness of their relationship and how wild it really was. “I drove him crazy, he drove me crazy. That’s why we are the most dominant, enigmatic, controversial one-two punch ever created, never to be duplicated.”

“I’m really close with his mother now,” Shaq revealed. “We talk all the time. Cause I know. I know her pain is…But I just call her, just to check on her. See if she needs anything. Flowers. Love you. Miss you. Stuff like that.”

It’s really cool to see this side of Shaq. So often, the public, especially in interviews, sees the prankster or the PhD doc trying to showcase his intelligence. But this moment reveals the Los Angeles Lakers icon as a man who cares, a man with a big heart.

This means even more considering Kobe’s father, Joe Bryant, passed away a few years ago, leaving Pam truly on her own. “A lot of people think our relationship was something else, but it wasn’t,” added O’Neal, who seemed to get slightly choked up just thinking about his friend.

Basketball was the game that bonded Kobe and Shaq, but it was their respect and love for each other that will be remembered far more in the bigger picture of life.