Recalling LeBron James’ Words, Dwyane Wade Praises Thunder’s Smart Defense Despite Game 1 Loss

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; The Oklahoma City Thunder during a timeout during the fourth quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center. | Credits- Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Game 1 outing may have ended in heartbreak—thanks to a clutch jumper from Tyrese Haliburton with 0.3 seconds left on the clock—but for most of the game, they were in control. Their defense, in particular, stood out—something Dwyane Wade highlighted after the game.

Their regular defensive anchors, Alex Caruso and Luguentz Dort, hounded Pacers ball-handlers Haliburton and T.J. McConnell. Meanwhile, 7-footers Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren locked down the paint, contesting shots and deterring drives with disciplined, high-IQ rim protection. Dort led the way in the box score, with six steals and two blocks.

And while it ultimately didn’t pay off—with Indiana taking Game 1 in a 111–110 win—their efforts can’t be ignored.

On The Timeout podcast, Wade referenced LeBron James’ comments on this OKC defense. James had said, “You’re watching a team that has some dogs, but you’re also watching teams that have intelligence,” and Wade doubled down on the compliment.

“This is the smartest defensive team I’ve watched in a long time,” the Miami Heat legend said. “I’m not saying they’re the best ever, but they’re so smart. They understand what they can get away with and when. You’ve got to credit them for the high hands, the strips, all those little intangibles.”

He continued, “This team feeds off their defense. It’s not just about blocks and gambling for steals—they master the details. That’s what separates them.”

The Thunder’s discipline especially stood out against Haliburton. After logging zero turnovers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks, he coughed up five in Game 1 of the Finals. Considering he averaged just 1.6 turnovers per game during the regular season, OKC’s defensive disruption clearly made an impact—particularly in the first half.

Indiana’s frontcourt struggled under OKC’s defensive pressure. Forward Aaron Nesmith lost the ball five times, while Myles Turner committed six turnovers. Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnell added three each.

Toppin’s miscues (to put it politely) were some of the most glaring, including back-to-back turnovers within two minutes of checking in at the 2:33 mark of the first period. His worst moment came at 6:28 of the first quarter when he launched a no-look pass straight out of bounds.

However, the Thunder hurt themselves on the other end. As a team, they committed 19 turnovers, giving Indiana too many second-chance opportunities and allowing the fast-paced Pacers [no pun intended] to get out on the break, keeping them within striking distance.

But despite the loss, OKC’s defensive identity remains intact.

Although the series isn’t over—it’s still a race to four wins—the Thunder can’t afford to squander another lead like they did in Game 1, where they held a 15-point advantage with just half a quarter to play. To even the series, they’ll need to stay aggressive but also sharp, refusing to allow a Pacers comeback.