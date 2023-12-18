“Should’ve Wrapped It Up”: Anthony Edwards’ Abortion Expose by IG Model Leads to Hilarious NBA Twitter Reactions

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is in a tight spot after IG model Dream Paige posted screenshots alleging that the NBA star kept pushing her to get an abortion. This happened after the Instagram star revealed to Edwards that she was pregnant. Supposedly fearing that the news of having a kid with someone other than his girlfriend Jeanine Robel might become public, according to Paige, ANT pledged to pay her $100,000 for the procedure.

However, the Instagram influencer claimed that the athlete refused to pay the promised amount and cut off communication. This exposé has spread like wildfire on the Internet and Paige’s screenshots are now making rounds on Twitter.

In the screenshots of the text messages Paige made public, she can be seen insisting on having the child. But the Timberwolves guard repeatedly appears to tell the model to get an abortion. What stands out is his insistence on seeing the video of her taking the pill.

Perhaps this infuriated her, and she decided to go public. The magnitude of the news is huge because Edwards’ relationship with Robel has been public for a while now, with the latter being pregnant with Ant’s child as well.

Therefore, the screenshots by Paige have troubled many who thought that Edwards had been in a committed relationship. Twitter(X) users have expressed their surprised reactions in hilarious ways and are also engaging in the usual trolling.

Some believe that Edwards should have used protection to avoid the whole situation:

The Guard’s insistence on video proof also got some attention:

A Mavericks reporter took a jibe at him for not spending on jewelry and instead directing his funds elsewhere:

A user believes that ANT should have followed Doncic’s example who is on fire after the birth of his daughter Gabriella:

Anthony Edwards has expressed his love for Jeanine Robel

At any rate, Edwards is indeed ready to welcome his child with his partner Jeanine Robel. The top-notch scorer first hinted at a relationship with Robel back in January of this year. After an electric 44-point performance against the Rockets, in the post-game interview, he dedicated the performance to his girlfriend.

During his recent interview with Boardroom as well, Edwards revealed that he is with his girlfriend all the time. ANT even said that if someone wanted to reach him, they usually get in touch with his partner.

Just a week ago, Robel announced that she was pregnant with Edwards’ child. Therefore, the timing of Paige’s announcement is also interesting because it comes just a few days after this announcement. She claims that the NBA star has lied to her and manipulated her and she wants to hold him accountable.