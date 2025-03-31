Reflecting on His Special Journey Alongside Kobe Bryant Left Steve Nash Emotional in 2020

Kobe Bryant’s death in 2020 sent shockwaves around the world. It made headlines. Everyone felt a degree of upset regarding the tragedy that took his and his daughter, Gianna’s, lives in an accident that saw nine be claimed. Those who didn’t know him or even watch basketball were left feeling devastated about the event, with many mourning ‘Black Mamba’.

Still, those who knew him and his family likely went through the most pain. They recognized who he was away from the court, which was a gentle and kind man. He appeared to have time for everybody and always strived to be the best he could be, much to the benefit of himself and others.

Steve Nash arguably knew him better than most. The pair were draft mates in 1996, with Kobe going to the Lakers at #13 and the Canadian being selected two picks later by the Phoenix Suns. Describing Kobe as the “ultimate competitor,” he recalled how the pair weren’t always friends, but were lucky to be teammates and share many epic duels.

“We go way back,” he started when talking about his memories of Black Mamba following the news of his death. “We were in the same draft class… we could not have been more different. He was the brashest, most electrifying 18-year-old I’ve ever seen in my life. I was nervous, insecure, anxious trying to make a name for myself.”

Nash then recalled how they shared many moments together as they regularly went head to head in the Western Conference for their entire careers. They played each other three times in the playoffs with epic battles as opponents and teammates.

Interestingly, he admitted that they weren’t always friends, but stated that they both had a “tremendous amount of respect for each other.” Eventually, he also referenced what he loved about Kobe most: his mind games.

Nash recalled a shoot for Nike, saying that Kobe asked him how he trusted his teammates. He wondered if it was a “Jedi mind trick” as Bryant liked to play games with his opponents. Jokingly, but full of respect, the Canadian had to admit that he had to rely on others to help him, whereas Kobe didn’t.

Nash Wished He & Kobe Could Have Played More Together

In a discussion with Pat McAfee on his show just months before Kobe’s death, Nash was asked about what it was like to play with the Black Mamba when they were together in LA.

Nash stated that their different journeys in the NBA after being drafted together made it bizarre that they were teammates. Still, he noted the mutual appreciation that had been built between them because of what both had managed to achieve up to that point.

Still, he reflected on how there was some misfortune — the reality was that they didn’t play all that much together — suggesting that they only shared the court for around 50 games where Nash was far from his 100% best; to be precise, it was only 48 games.

“I broke my knee, tib-fib joint, in my second game with the Lakers. End of that season, he ruptured his Achilles. He missed the next year,” he recalled, “I played like 11 games, and then in his final year, I retired in the training camp as I just couldn’t do it anymore,”

Fans may have wished the two played more together, though it seems Nash doesn’t share the same regrets.

That could have been something extraordinary, even if it was for a franchise like the Lakers who already has so many great stories.