“You Better Pay Attention M*****f****r!”: When Kobe Bryant Got Into Stephen Jackson’s Head With His Basketball Brilliance

Kobe Bryant’s brilliance on the basketball court is often credited vastly. Deservedly so. However, an integral aspect of his distinction was the impregnable mettle he possessed to rattle the minds of his opponents whilst maintaining his composure.

He calculated a maneuver in which he could alter his opponents’ shots by initiating contact. However, the contact was never significant that it would catch the eyes of the referees, nor was it weak enough to grant his opponents a welcoming bucket.

It was the right amount for Bryant to have the best of both worlds. Bryant’s trash-talking ability is often overlooked due to the incredible attributes Bryant possessed on the court.

Although the aforementioned remains true, Bryant also excelled at fazing his opponents. He leveraged his understanding of the basketball rulebook and the referees’ playbook to utilize intricate details to his advantage.

Jackson, a player during the 2000s and early 2010s, had starred opposing Bryant on several occasions. The 44-year-old recalled an incident whereby he was left astounded at the events that transpired.

Stephen Jackson once joked around with Kobe Bryant about his basketball brilliance!

Prior to his passing, Bryant appeared for an interview with Jackson. The pair indulged in a deep conversation surrounding basketball and Bean’s life. Amidst their discussion, Jackson recollected an incident from a period where the duo faced each other.

Jackson revealed that Bryant managed to initiate contact with him while defending him, but to Jackson’s dismay, the referee hadn’t caught it, and the five-time NBA champion scored on the other end as a result.

Speaking about the occurrence, Stephen Jackson said:

“We was in San Antonio, this is my second time, I turn around, shoot a jumper, and you hit my whole arm, the referees right there don’t call nothing…You take the ball, hall up court, right?.. You know me, I’m always arguing with the ref, I’m in a full argument with the ref, but I’m guarding you at the same time and you start telling me you better pay attention motherf***er, you better pay attention.

Jackson continued:

“I’m arguing that when Im trying to listen to you, you shoot the motherf***er from the logo. Net! Give me a look, the referee give me the same look…Then Popp subbed me right out.. I’m like ‘Oh Sh*t’!..He going for 60, and now I can’t get my get back”

Bryant had a knack for getting away with certain contact he would make with offensive players. The contact would not be substantial, just integral enough to affect their shot. And his IQ enabled him to utilize this to his advantage.

Although he would get away faultlessly from similar scenarios throughout his 20-year career, it was always conspicuous he didn’t rely on it for his success. It was just a part of the game, from his perception. A unique player unlike any other.

Kobe was phenomenal at giving his opponents buckets!

Bryant’s clinical scoring prowess needs no introduction. He mastered the art of single-handedly scoring the ball to the extent that he was decisive in capturing the NBA championships in 2009 and 2010.

In the 2009 NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic, Bryant averaged 32.4 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, and 7.4 assists per game.

Following this, he made his second consecutive NBA Finals appearance in 2010 against the critically acclaimed Boston Celtics. In seven games, Bryant averaged 28.6 points per game, eight rebounds per game, 3.9 assists per game, and 2.1 steals per game.

In contrast to his opposition, the common denominator in both of those finals appearances was the lack of assistance he had apart from Pau Gasol.

Yet, he came out towering over them due to his high basketball IQ and stellar mental fortitude. Bryant epitomized what it was to be a crafty yet spectacular ball player.

