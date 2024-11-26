Reggie Jackson on Russell Westbrook’s Cut-throat Winning Mentality: He Has No Friends on the Court

Despite his underwhelming past few seasons, Russell Westbrook is a future basketball Hall-of-Famer and a former MVP. While the Denver Nuggets star was known for his ferocious dunks and elite athleticism in his prime, his intense energy and tenacity on the court still make him a desired prospect in the NBA.

Two of Westbrook’s former teammates, Reggie Jackson and Paul George, recently discussed the 36-year-old’s basketball mentality on Podcast P with Paul George. Jackson, who played as Westbrook’s backup for over three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, explained why the nine-time All-Star is one of the favorite running mates he’s had throughout his career.

Jackson also pointed out how different Westbrook’s on-court persona is to his off-court one. The 34-year-old told PG,

“That’s why he’s [Russ] literally been one of my favorite teammates, I tell people, you get in there in the trenches, if you’re not on his team, he don’t care. Like I’ve seen him, I remember my young days, the way he attacked Derrick Rose, I’m like, damn… “

“Like the way they were just so cool after the game, dapped up, ‘That’s my man, I love you, I’ll see you later.’ I’m like, ‘Yo, this dude is different.'”

George, who also played alongside Westbrook in Oklahoma City and Los Angeles, echoed Jackson’s statement. With over three seasons playing beside Westbrook, George confidently confirmed the stark contrast between Westbrook’s relationship with his teammates and his opponents.

“Russ has perfected separating who is he on the court and who he is off the court. Like, he has perfected being all invested on the person that’s on the court and wants to win at all costs. I don’t care who is out there with me, only people that are on my team is my teammates.”

This endorsement of Westbrook comes at crucial time, when the former All-Star is struggling to stay relevant in the NBA. The Nuggets sought out Russ before this season for his hustle mentality on the court. However, the 2017 MVP’s shooting woes have continued to haunt him.

But if one thing has remained constant, it’s his passion for the game.

Westbrook’s fiery heated on-court argument with Kevin Durant

There are numerous instances of Westbrook’s fire coming out on the court, including a recent exchange with former teammate, Kevin Durant. The exchange started after an intense moment between the point guard and Phoenix Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic. Once Westbrook responded to Nurkic’s vocal jab, Durant quickly responded to support his current teammate.

“Aye, that b***h can’t talk to you like that,” Durant said to his starting center. “Sorry motherf****r,” Westbrook quickly replied, before adding, “The f**k are you talking about? No, I know you ain’t talking.”

Off the court, Westbrook is known as a great teammate and a good person. However, it’s safe to say that when the future Hall-of-Famer steps on to a basketball court, he truly becomes a different beast.