Reggie Miller Backs Jeff Teague Claiming That Larry Bird Would ‘Dominate’ in Today’s NBA

It has been 34 years since Larry Bird played in an NBA game, yet his name remains a topic of conversation. Today, it began when Jeff Teague opened that old can of worms about Bird’s ability to play in the modern era, causing quite a stir among fans and even other former NBA legends. Reggie Miller is the most recent figure to come out on behalf of the Hall-of-Fame forward.

Typically, there is usually a disconnect between former and current players. It’s undeniable that the average player’s overall skill level has increased over the years. However, there are a few players who are so great that their skillset transcends eras. Teague recently claimed that he believes Bird is cut from that special cloth.

Sometimes I used to watch older people play, I would say, ‘Man, he ain’t athletic.’ Then, when I watch Jokic, it’s just like he is walking around, he just makes it look so simple. Like if Larry Bird played right now, like Luka and Jokic just be walking around,” Teague said on The Club 520 Podcast.

A lot of modern basketball fans didn’t have the luxury of watching Bird during his heyday to provide a proper opinion. Reggie Miller, on the other hand, played against Bird during the peak of his powers. As a result, he has a strong opinion regarding the topic.

“Larry Bird can play in any era and dominate,” Miller said on The Dan Patrick Show. “Larry Bird would dominate in today’s games.”

Miller decided to take Teague’s comments and go a step further. Not only does he believe Bird could play in this era, but he believes he could play in any era. He didn’t just stop there; he went on to list a few more superstars who could perform no matter the times.

“Same with Magic [Johnson], Michael [Jordan]. You could plug them in the 60s, and you can plug them in today’s game, and they’ll be just as dominant. People say Shaq wouldn’t be as dominant in today’s game. You guys are out of your damn mind,” Miller proclaimed.

These legends would definitely benefit from the advantage that offensive players have. Of course, the league’s reliance on three-point shooting would be an adjustment, but it wouldn’t be too much of a task to overcome.