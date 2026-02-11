Reggie Miller Believes the ‘Hype Machine’ Surrounding LeBron James Is Keeping Talks of Cavs Reunion Alive

LeBron James is currently in the midst of his 23rd NBA season and he’s still balling, averaging 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists on over 50% shooting. He is still one of the most impactful players in the league, and this season has made clear that he’s still the king when it comes to the NBA rumor mill.

Everybody wants to know what LBJ’s plans are for next year, whether he’ll retire, re-sign with the Lakers or go back to his original team, the Cavaliers, but nobody seems to have any insight into the matter.

Given that he’s still playing at such a high level, and in light of recent reports that his relationship with Jeanie Buss may not be as great as previously believed, it’s looking less likely that he’ll retire or re-up with the Lakers this summer. Barring a longshot signing with some other random team, it seems that a return to the Cavs may be the best bet.

On The Dan Patrick Show yesterday, Reggie Miller spoke about both the challenges and opportunity of LeBron signing up for a third tour of duty in Cleveland. “Is he going to be taking a hometown discount, because now they just added James Harden and his salary, you got Donovan Mitchell on the max salary, Mobley is gonna be up, Jarrett Allen,” Miller wondered.

“Your best chance to win a championship, especially to go back home to Cleveland and be in the East,” he continued. “Out West, you’ve got four or five teams, led by the champs in OKC, that you know are gonna be there.”

Miller said that the East presents an easier path to LeBron’s fifth ring, but he also noted that it will be tougher next year once guys like Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton are fully back from their injuries.

LeBron has been known throughout his career as someone who likes to have the headlines, and likes to be at the top of NBA fans’ minds. Miller believes that he has a lot to do with the Cavs rumors being so persistent.

“The only way this is gonna go away is if LeBron James makes it go away,” he said. “I think it’s staying out there because the hype machine of LeBron is keeping it out there, as well. I don’t think him personally, but his camp.”

If LeBron continues playing next year, he’s not only going to have to take a deep pay cut if he wants to join a contender, he’s also going to have to accept the fact that he won’t be the first or even the second option. Already on the Lakers, he’s behind Luka Doncic and arguably Austin Reaves. If he joins the Cavs, his usage would trail Mitchell and Harden, for sure.

LeBron has seemed OK with a slightly lesser role, as he has deferred to Anthony Davis and now to Luka on the Lakers With the ball quite literally in his court this summer, though, we’ll see what he really values as he gets ready to play out the end of his career.