Kawhi Leonard can hold 2 bottles at a time, Shaquille O’Neal tries doubling that

Being the mammoth he is, Shaquille O’Neal can manage to fit way more bottles in his hand than a normal-sized human.

When talking about the game’s most incredible big men, Shaquille O’Neal is the one name that is brought up in the same conversation as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and Hakeem Olajuwon among several others.

The former Lakers legend weighed a massive 325 pounds, and Shaq would manage to dominate the paint using his gigantic stature. By bullying grown men on a daily basis, O’Neal managed to rack up a pretty illustrious resume.

By the conclusion of his near-two-decade-long career, “The Big Aristotle” ended up as one of the most accomplished stars in the modern NBA. The Hall-Of-Famer’s overly-stacked trophy cabinet included 15 All-Star appearances, 14 All-NBA selections, 3 All-Defensive selections, 2 scoring titles, the 1993 ROY, the 2000 MVP, 4 NBA championships, and 3 Finals MVPs, among several other accolades.

Shaquille O’Neal holds onto 4 bottles, 2 more than Kawhi Leonard can

During the 2020-2021 season, a photo of Kawhi Leonard comfortably holding two water bottles went viral on social media.

35 points, seven threes, four assists, three steals, two water bottles in one hand. pic.twitter.com/HenmjH9o90 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 11, 2021

In no time, there was a trend on social media – ‘Kawhi Leonard Water Bottle Challenge’. The challenge saw people post photos of themselves holding onto as many bottles as they could.

The “Inside the NBA” also tried their hand at the then-viral challenge.

While Ernie Johnson, like most regular individuals, managed to fit in 2 bottles in his hands, Shaq, being the abnormally huge personality he is, had not 2, not 3, but 4 bottles fit in his hands.

As if it wasn’t already impressive, to make things more interesting, the Hall-Of-Famer managed to chug down 2 bottles of water… at the same time.

Have a look at the hilarious clip.

