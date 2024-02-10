Top 5 Players with Most Threes Made in NBA All-Star Game History Featuring Stephen Curry and LeBron James

Stephen Curry has emboldened the three-point shooters in the modern era. There is no denying that modern basketball has opened up a horizon of limitless range and volume for sharpshooters. Nowadays, elite scorers can attempt more than 10 threes a game and it isn’t considered something extraordinary.

This is a huge reason why the change is reflected in the recent All-Star Games, where taking wild shots has become the norm because of little to no restrictions. Quite unsurprisingly, the top five players in the all-time list of three-pointers made in All-Star history are all active in the league at the time of writing. Stephen Curry and LeBron James spearhead this elite club.

Stephen Curry: 47

Unsurprisingly, number one on the list, Stephen Curry, has converted 47 triples during his 9 All-Star appearances. Considering his 116 total attempts, he has hit 5.2 threes out of 12.9 attempts from the three-point land, which amounts to 40.5%. During the 2022 All-Star Game, Chef Curry made history when he nailed 16 triples to register a single-game record.

In this shooting exhibition, the high-volume shooter attempted 27 three-point pointers. Curry will challenge this mark as he makes his 10th appearance for the 2024 All-Star Game.

LeBron James: 41

LeBron James is second on the list with 41 triples across 19 All-Star appearances. Tabbing 10 more appearances in the marquee affair than Stephen Curry, James has attempted the most threes in All-Star Game history with 135. Therefore, he has shot 41/135 from the three-point line for 30.3%.

The number of attempts and the shooting percentage from deep have increased during the second half of his All-Star appearances. As he will enter his 20th All-Star Game in 2024, he will look to hunt for the 50 mark.

James Harden: 39

James Harden is third in the leaderboard with 39 three-pointers across 10 All-Star appearances. In terms of three-point attempts, the Guard is also third with 95 attempts and his three-point percentage in All-Star Games is a respectable 41%.

Among the top five players in the All-Star Three-Point Leaders, Harden is the only one who didn’t make the 2024 All-Star Game.

Damian Lillard: 31

With 31 makes in 7 All-Star Appearances, Damian Lillard is fourth in the leaderboard. He has attempted 76 shots and has an efficient 41.3% from the deep. In terms of the single-game All-Star record for total made threes, Dame’s 8 puts him fourth on this list. He set this mark during the 2021 All-Star Game. Both he and Curry nailed eight deep-range shots.



Lillard will look to overtake Harden during his 8th All-Star appearance in 2024.

Kevin Durant: 30

Kevin Durant is number 5 on the list with 30 makes across his 14 All-Star Appearances. He is fourth in terms of number of attempts with 86. The Forward has thus connected 34.3% of his long-range shots.



KD could have been way higher on the list had he not missed the last four All-Star games due to injuries. Making his 15th All-Star team in 2024, Durant can overtake Lillard in terms of total makes.