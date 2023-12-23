Regretting His Afro While Meeting Michael Jordan In His Youth, LeBron James Hilariously Takes Shot At SV-SM: “Damn School Wouldn’t Let Us Wear Braids”

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is quite active on his social media, often using it to respond to people in his circle or give fans a glimpse into his interests. He also uses it to share the countless incredible stories that he’s been part of since he shot to fame as a basketball prodigy during his teens. On Friday, James shared the backstory behind a photo of him posing with NBA icon Michael Jordan and former first-round pick Antoine Walker while sporting an afro hairstyle.

He shared the photo on his Instagram story and joking took a jab at his alma mater, the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

“The fro! lol. Damn school wouldn’t let us wear braids! All love though St. V-M.”

Seeing any old photograph or video of James without his iconic short hair and headband look is odd. The superstar almost exclusively sported that look during his high school days before bringing it to the NBA. He finally ditched it in 2015 when he rejoined the Cleveland Cavaliers. Explaining his decision to stop sporting a headband, James said,

“I did it because I just wanted to look like my teammates. Just wanted to be one. Nothing more than that.”

While James alleges that he never braided his hair because St. Vincent-St. Mary High School prohibited students from sporting that look, evidence points to the contrary. A photo of the basketball superstar posing in the high school’s football jersey with braids was unearthed and posted online.

James has been caught blatantly lying in the past. Is this another example of “LeLiar” making up a story, or did he defy school orders?

When LeBron James teamed up with Michael Jordan and dominated

The photo that LeBron James shared of him, Michael Jordan, and Antoine Walker is probably from 2001 when the Chicago Bulls icon was gearing up to unretire for a second time. He reached out to Walker and invited other NBA stars like Jerry Stackhouse, Paul Pierce, Ron Artest, Eddy Curry, and Jamal Crawford to regain sharpness before his comeback with the Washington Wizards.

James was also invited, and he pounced at the opportunity. Explaining why he was part of these scrimmages, the four-time league MVP explained:

“The only reason I played is because the guys that was in the league you know, after a few hours some of them get tired.”

James revealed that in one of the practice games, Jordan hit the game-winner and remarked:

“That’s why they pay me $33M to do this.”

Unfortunately, these firsthand accounts from those present at the scrimmages are the only ones who saw James and Jordan share the court. The six-time Finals MVP retired at the end of the 2003 NBA season, while the Lakers superstar was picked first overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft a few months later. We will likely never see footage of the two playing together. However, hearing the firsthand accounts is enough to paint the picture of how incredible it would have been.