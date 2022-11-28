“Rich Paul Is the Best!”: Draymond Green Defends Klutch Agent Against ‘Disrespect’ Amidst De’Aaron Fox Signing

Draymond Green is quite an influential player. When the self-styled new media claims something, fans usually listen. This time around, he has come to the defense of the famous sports agent, Rich Paul. Recently, the founder of Klutch Sports was under fire after De’Aaron Fox recently signed with him. Everyone assumed that the young Kings’ star would get a trade after this move but he claimed otherwise. Draymond also ascertained the same.

On November 13th, ESPN reported that Fox had signed with the celebrity sports agent. Usually seen as a man who gets players traded on blockbuster deals, Paul’s partnership with Fox raised some questions.

However, De’Aaron quickly shut those rumors down and addressed the sudden worries. In his tweet, Fox noted that Paul is an excellent agent and is not only responsible for getting players traded. This is when Draymond Green also jumped into the conversation.

Draymond Green comes to Rich Paul and De’Aaron Fox’s defense

In his latest exclusive with the Bleacher Report, De’Aaron Fox laid all rumors to rest. He refused claims that he was looking to find a way out of his current contract with Sacramento to move to another team. Fox also assured that signing De’Aaron in no way displayed a desire to be traded.

De’Aaron Fox: “This move had nothing to do with wanting to be traded or wanting to move on. This has more to do with myself and the business of basketball, and I feel like they’re able to help me in ways that I’ve never been able to be helped before. It was really a level up.”

Draymond Green then took to his Twitter and showed his support for the agent. He called Rich Paul the best in the business. Green also noted that the disrespect towards the agent must stop now.

Why does hiring Rich Paul has to be viewed as a move to be traded??? Why isn’t it simply the truth… which is Rich is the best in the “BUSINESS”! At some point the disrespect in this industry MUST stop! https://t.co/LWjj5yP8T2 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 28, 2022

Rich Paul has an extensive client list

Rich Paul is likely the most influential agent in the NBA currently. He manages some of the top talents in the league. Paul’s lucrative client list includes LeBron James, Anthony Davis, John Wall, Draymond Green, Zach LaVine, and Ben Simmons.

In fact, Paul’s clients will earn a combined $434 million this season. The biggest contract is held by LeBron with a $44.4 million salary in 2022-23.

