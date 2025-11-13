Richard Jefferson Believes LeBron James Can Figure Out the Fit With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves

LeBron James’ injury in the early days of the 2025-26 season has not really affected the Los Angeles Lakers, who have been brilliant under Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. How James will fit into this well-oiled machine when he returns is now a topic of discussion and concern. But Richard Jefferson, the King’s former teammate, is not too worried.

Jefferson believes that James will ease right back into the starting lineup once the medical staff gives him the green light. It’s a safe bet to make, given that he has been the league’s best player for two decades. But now with two stars emerging on the Lakers, some analysts like Kendrick Perkins believe that The King might need to adjust to Doncic and Reaves once back.

Even Hall of Famer Paul Pierce suggested that James should ride the bench, noting that he just didn’t have very good chemistry with Doncic. However, Jefferson just can’t see this being the case.

“At the end of the day, Austin [Reaves], outstanding. Austin’s playing great. He’s gotta adjust to Bron. Luka is the one person that doesn’t have to adjust to Bron,” Jefferson professed on Road Trippin’.

It was a solid point. But to drive it home even further, the former NBA veteran busted out a playoff example to differentiate Reaves from LeBron. “Put Austin in a matchup with Bron. If they were playing against each other in a playoff series… We would not take Austin in a matchup against Bron,” Jefferson added.

It was another excellent point, and Perkins, also on the podcast, had no rebuttal. After all, James received MVP votes last year at the age of 40 for his level of play. And while it’s been awesome to see Reaves’ recent surge, most would agree that he’s not a 30 ppg scorer.

Jefferson later admitted that Reaves has been playing outstanding, but pointed toward his postseason production as a glaring blemish.

“Reaves is an outstanding, All-Star level player this year… What’d he do in the postseason last year?” Jefferson questioned.

“LeBron James is the ultimate chess piece. He’s figured it out with AD, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Kevin Love, Kyrie… He’s figured it out with nine Hall of Famers. He can figure it out with Austin Reaves and Luka.”

Perkins later mentioned that he believes Reaves can produce at an All-NBA level, which Jefferson ignored. However, he did reason with his co-host, saying that if he needs to be more of a passer, James can do that, noting that he led the league in assists back in the 2019–20 season.

James was assigned to the G League this morning and will look to get some rehab games in before returning to the NBA. It seems like he is on the verge of a comeback. It will be interesting to see whether he adjusts to Reaves’ newfound scoring or if the fifth-year guard retreats to a lesser role.