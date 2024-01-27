Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Against the Warriors? Jan 27th Injury Update on Lakers Big Man Ahead of Pivotal Matchup

Jan 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) sits on the floor as he talks to a team trainer in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers were looking like a lottery-bound team for a few weeks after their In-Season Tournament win. However, LeBron James and Co. have changed their approach and are beginning to turn things around in the new year. After being fairly successful in their last six outings, winning four games, the Purple & Gold now begin their six-game road trip. Despite going up against the struggling Golden State Warriors, fans will hope that Anthony Davis is available to lead the Lakers to their 24th win of the season.

Even though Anthony Davis has suited up for 44 games this season, he has been a constant presence on the Lakers’ injury report. Even ahead of tonight’s clash against the Stephen Curry-led Warriors, Davis’ name has been added to the injury report.

As per the Lakers’ 27th January injury report, both Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish will miss out on yet another game. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) has been listed as “questionable” along with LeBron James for Saturday’s matchup at Chase Center.

AD’s injured ankle was the reason behind his addition to the injury report. Since 20th January, the Brow has been on the injury list due to Achilles tendinopathy in both feet. However, the star didn’t miss any of the games. He showed up in the Lakers’ previous game against the Bulls as well to put up 22-11-6. Therefore, fans could expect the forward to suit up against their division rivals as well.

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost all of their games without Anthony Davis

Since moving to LA, Anthony Davis has been infamous for missing out on games. Unable to play more than 62 games in any of his first four seasons with the Lakers, Davis often found himself at the receiving end of jokes for being injury-riddled. However, the former Kentucky Wildcat has been injury-free this campaign.

This season, Davis has only been sidelined on two occasions. In those two games, Darvin Ham’s boys have struggled. Falling against the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs, the average points differential has been 24 points.

When healthy, AD has been a force to reckon with. Playing just about 36 minutes per game, the 6ft 10” superstar is averaging 24.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game. Certainly, the 2020 NBA champ will be rewarded with an All-Star selection.

Davis will be expected to dominate against the Warriors. Steve Kerr’s team is known for playing with their small-ball lineup. With the 6ft 6” Draymond Green projected to guard Anthony Davis, the latter has a clear physical advantage.