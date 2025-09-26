Rick Carlisle Brings Up Indiana Fever to Highlight NBA’s Evolution Around Podcasts

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle motions to his team during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The NBA has changed drastically over the years in terms of the product on the court. Fortunately or otherwise, this rise in performance has also coincided with the rise of podcasts by prominent figures in the sport. Players can now drive narratives themselves, without any aid from traditional media. Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is aware of this change and is leading a charge to adapt to the times.

The realm of podcasting has grown exponentially since the media platform began in 2003. Enough time has also passed for people to realize this isn’t just a fad but has become the new standard. Plenty of NBA players, such as Draymond Green, Paul George and LeBron James now have successful podcasts to their name.

Rick Carlisle used to oppose the new form of media but has recently come around to the reality in which he lives. Even his superstar point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, appears on podcasts such as The Young Man and The Three on numerous occasions.

Haliburton was also a subject of the Netflix docuseries, Starting 5. As a result, a camera crew followed the Pacers around the entire 2024-25 season. Of course, it must’ve been frustrating to put up with cameras in their face throughout the season but it helped improve Carlisle’s understanding of the situation as the games went on.

“The whole Netflix thing is another reality that is a part of today’s game,” Carlisle said on The Zach Lowe Show.

In the middle of his thought, Carlisle’s attention shifted to the role podcasts play in today’s game as well. “Podcasting is going on everywhere,” Carlisle proclaimed. He proceeded to provide information on how the Indiana Fever have fostered a safe space for the media’s growing role within sports.

“The Fever are building a new practice facility,” Carlisle said. “They’re going to have a content creation room and a podcasting room. We’re going to make some changes and additions to our practice facility.”

The Fever’s willingness to capitalize on podcasting is huge to the atmosphere building within the team. Indiana’s WNBA team’s innovation has subsequently inspired the Pacers to follow suit.

This could surely have a ripple effect across the league as many other teams begin to follow the trend. A state-of-the-art podcasting facility could serve as a bargaining chip for certain players during contract negotiations. These are the signs of different times.

Nonetheless, evolution is always great. Carlisle may be the oldest coach in the league, but he isn’t afraid to hear a new perspective. His willingness to change is one of the reasons the Pacers continue to be a team that exceeds everyone’s expectations.