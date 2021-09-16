“Zion Williamson got blocked 2 times a game last season”: 2019 #1 pick was blocked more than any other NBA player in 2020-21 in list that includes RJ Barrett and Collin Sexton

The highly touted 1st pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson, tops the list of players who had their shot blocked the most in the 2020-21 season.

Blocking the shot of an opposition player can be the ultimate ego boost while the opposite if the player is at the receiving end. Hall of Famers Hakeem Olajuwon (3830), Dikembe Mutombo (3289), and Kareem Abdul Jabbar (3189) continue to lead the league in total no of blocks.

The past season had 3x DPOY Rudy Gobert leading the league in blocks with 190 of them, followed by Myles Turner (159) and Nerlens Noel (141).

Though one always talks about players with the most no of blocks made, Sportsradar compiled a list of players who were rather at the receiving end of being denied access to the basket in the 2020-21 season.

Also read: “Ronnie 2K is doing LeBron James dirty, man!”: Zion Williamson believes Lakers star deserves a 99 after ratings for all players are released

Pelicans center Zion Williamson topped the list, with Collin Sexton and RJ Barrett following suit. The surprising fact about the list is that all the players in contention are below 28-years of age.

Breaking down the list of top 5 players to be blocked the most in the 2020-21 season.

Former college player of the year, Zion Williamson tops the list of being denied a visit to the basket. The Pelicans center had 131 of his shots blocked the past season. It seems rather surprising that Zion is at the top of the list owing to freakish athletic ability and physical stature.

The second position on the list is Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton with being denied a shot 97-times in the past season. On the contrary, the 22-year old had a great season for the Cavs averaging 24.3 PPG on a 47.5% shooting from the field.

Who had their shot blocked the most in the NBA last season 🤭 (per Sportradar): 1. Zion Williamson – 131 times

2. Collin Sexton – 97

3. RJ Barrett – 86

4. Elfrid Payton – 78

5. Dennis Schroder – 74 pic.twitter.com/FDCAGRO3iP — BasketballNews.com (@basketbllnews) September 16, 2021

The third position has RJ Barett being blocked 86 times, followed by Elfirid Payton and Dennis Schroder. While Payton was blocked 78-times, Schroder was denied 74-times.

Also read: “Zion Williamson really impressed LeBron James with that unreal block”: When the Duke star displayed his athleticism with a surreal block while the Lakers MVP was in attendance

There is no denying the talent the players in the above list possess. However, these young guns need to work on their timing of finding the perfect window for shooting the ball.