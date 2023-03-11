Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Pelicans Release Injury Update for 284lbs Forward

Mar 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks at Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) on a time out at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

After losing 7 of their last 9 games, the New Orleans Pelicans finally caught a break. Beginning their 4-game homestand with a huge win, the Zion Williamson-less squad upset the in-form Dallas Mavericks.

With Brandon Ingram and Luka Doncic returning to the locker rooms with injuries, Kyrie Irving and CJ McCollum produced an interesting duel. With 5 players scoring in double-digits, the Louisiana-based franchise grabbed a 113-106 victory.

Despite the win, the Pels are still placed 10th in the West. Moving ahead, with only 16 games remaining before the conclusion of the regular season, NOLA does require a healthy Williamson to rise up the standings.

However, will the former Duke Blue Devil play tonight?

Also Read: When Will Zion Williamson Return? Is Zion Hurt?

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the Thunder?

Zion suffered a right hamstring injury during the Pels’ first clash of the new calendar year against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Since then, the 284-pound beast has not taken on the floor even a single game.

A few days ago, the franchise released a medical update for their star forward. The statement read:

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson was recently re-evaluated for his right hamstring strain. Medical imaging revealed that Williamson’s hamstring continues to heal. His next examination will take place in approximately two weeks.

Zion Williamson (hamstring) will miss a minimum of two more weeks, Pels say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2023

Sadly, Zion Williamson will not be dawning the Pels jersey tonight. And joining him are Jose Alvarado and Larry Nance Jr. who will also be missing out tonight.

Further, Willie Green also mentioned that Brandon Ingram will be listed as “questionable” for the clash against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will be questionable for tomorrow’s game against OKC. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 10, 2023

A shorthanded Pels going against SGA’s OKC should be one interesting matchup.

Also Read: Kevin Durant Shuts Down Twitter Hater By Taking a Metaphor Too Seriously