Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight vs Knicks? Celtics Injury Report for 2023 NBA All-Star Starter 

Feb 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after making a three point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum is a man on fire. The Celtics superstar just hit a clutch three in the previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers to win it. The upset was momentous and fans want to know if the superstar will play vs the New York Knicks.

The game against the Knicks is a marquee matchup as usual. Fans want to see the two big teams of the East battle it out. This year New York is poised to make the playoffs and pose a challenge to the big guns.

The Celtics on the other hand are in cruise control. They possess a depth that is destined for a deep playoff run and Jayson Tatum looks like the kind of superstar that is set to lead them to the promised land.

Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight vs the New York Knicks? Boston Celtics Injury Report for 2023 NBA All-Star Starter

As per the latest injury reports, Jayson Tatum is available. The sharpshooting phenom will be the one leading the guard as Jaylen Brown is listed as out.

Knicks-Celtics injury report for Monday at MSG: Celtics:

— Jaylen Brown (personal) OUT

— Danilo Gallinari (ACL) still OUT

— Derrick White (ankle) PROBABLE Knicks:

— None pic.twitter.com/6dzhvPMG3h — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 26, 2023

Other notable absentees for the Cs include Danilo Gallinari and Derrick White, who is listed as probable.

Jayson Tatum’s incredible stats in the 2022-23 NBA season

The reason the Cs are doing so well is because of Tatum. His ascent to the top continues and he is averaging career highs in points rebounds and assists. There is a case to be made for him winning the MVP.

He is averaging 30.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Tatum’s numbers put him on 3rd in the MVP ladder.

However, he will be looking forward to a second trip to the NBA Finals more than individual hardware.

