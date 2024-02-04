“Jealousy Moves Me”: Shaquille O’Neal, Admitting To Copying Michael Jordan, Reveals The 5 NBA Legends He Took Aspects From

Shaquille O’Neal recently reflected on his journey of becoming the most dominant NBA player of all time. In the latest episode of The Big Podcast, the 51-year-old admitted to copying the style of Michael Jordan in the process. Alongside the 6x champion, the Big Aristotle revealed the names of a total of 5 legends he imitated as a competitor.

At first, Diesel shed light on his mindset as an ambitious athlete, highlighting his approach to the game.

“I copied everybody. Because my thing is the student must kill the master to become the master. So, if you’re doing that and you know that, I’m gonna take that move. Okay, when I dunk, I’m gonna get my knees up,” he mentioned.

Following this, the 4x champion revealed his role models, stating,

“Patrick Ewing, Hakeem [Olajuwon], David Robinson, Michael Jordan the way he played the game, and Magic Johnson’s smile. That was it. Those guys like I copied them to a teeth and that was my whole game cause I wanna be them”.

Soon after that, the 2000 MVP put into the limelight the impact of envy behind his growth in the NBA. “I don’t know about you but jealousy moves me. Like when I see something, I get jealous but I get jealous on the positive side,” he declared, shedding light on how bitterness seemingly influenced him.

The straightforwardness of the statements carried a certain volume as the New Jersey-born paid respect to all-time greats. Patrick Ewing‘s leadership and David Robinson‘s discipline set era-defining benchmarks for the league. Similarly, the footwork of Hakeem Olajuwon revolutionized the game for decades to come. At the same time, MJ’s drive turned him into a constant threat while the infectious smile of Magic Johnson served as a breath of fresh air.

Thus, Shaq’s willingness to include elements of their gameplay into his own showcased his desire for self-improvement. Simultaneously, the 7ft 1″ icon refused to be outdone by his contemporaries as the shortcomings further motivated him. Eventually, this approach from O’Neal paid major dividends as he earned the status of an NBA Hall of Famer.

How did Shaquille O’Neal feel about the all-time greats?

Reflecting on the iconic 1995 playoff series win against Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, the sports analyst once stated, “I was terrified out there”. “The whole game. Cause one, he is the greatest player, two I was worried about him dunking on me and having to go back and face the fellas,” he mentioned while displaying utmost respect for the Black Jesus.

During that playoff run, his Orlando Magic eventually fell short of Olajuwon’s Houston Rockets in the NBA Finals. Looking back on that series the 15x All-Star once mentioned, “I think I showed him too much respect. We had the same agent at one time, and he was just a nice guy. And I didn’t want to hurt my friend”.

Over time, competing against these legendary figures sharpened his skill while simultaneously preparing him for the upcoming challenges. The center learned the lessons through the setbacks as he conquered them later in his journey. Thus, reflecting on the entire path further emphasizes the impact of an athlete’s mindset on his development from a young age.