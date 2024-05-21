“Rondo Would Tell LeBron No”: Paul Pierce Backs Former Teammate as Lakers HC Candidate

The buzz around the Lakers’ head coaching role has only grown stronger since the team’s unceremonious playoff exit in the first round. Among the names floating around to replace Darvin Ham, former NBA star JJ Redick, Celtics’ assistant coach Sam Cassell, and the Pelicans’ associate head coach James Borrego have emerged as the top contenders. However, Paul Pierce recently made a unique suggestion.

In a recent segment on FS1’s UNDISPUTED, Pierce recommended his former Celtics teammate, Rajon Rondo as the most suitable candidate for this potential role. By now, NBA fans are well aware of Rondo’s high basketball IQ and leadership quality in the locker room. Therefore, he has the potential to pursue a coaching gig after an illustrious NBA career, if the Lakers have no issue hiring an inexperienced coach.

On that note, Pierce said, “I know Rajon, I have been around Rajon, he’s aspiring to be a coach. This has always been since he was a player. I think if you bring somebody and you talk about JJ Redick, I’d rather have Rajon Rondo.” Pierce’s idea was supported by both Keyshawn Johnson and Skip Bayless, who haven’t been keen enough on JJ Redick’s candidacy.

Pierce further floated the idea that LeBron James has the same respect for Rondo as he has for Redick, if not more. Furthermore, LeBron and Rondo have also won a Championship with the Lakers, which very well explains their established chemistry.

Adding on to that, Skip Bayless highlighted another positive of such a decision, “Rondo would tell LeBron ‘No.'” The 72-year-old indicated that Rondo will provide a balance for LeBron’s influence in the locker room. On the other hand, Redick as the HC might end up being a ‘Yes Man’ for the King.

However, there are some other names as well vying for the position.

The Lakers have some names in consideration to fill their head coaching role

The Lakers have already begun interviewing potential candidates to fill the vacant position. Among the names emerging for this role, Shams Charania reported that the Lakers have held formal meetings with JJ Redick, James Borrego, and Sam Cassell over the past several days.

While the popular opinion predicts JJ Redick to take up this role, veteran players and experts, such as Kevin Garnett and Rachel Nichols, have also argued for more seasoned coaches. Currently, the organization plans to meet David Adelman, Micah Nori, and Chris Quin for the position.