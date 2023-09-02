Rookie Michael Jordan’s Nike Deal Was Almost 35 Times Less than LeBron James’ Extravagant $87,000,000 Contract with the Brand

Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan deal with Nike is one of the most lucrative contracts that the global giants have ever offered. Known to now be earning a whopping $250 million annually from Nike, his rookie deal with the company was worth just $2.5 million, according to The Sporting News. More than a decade later, LeBron James was offered a 7-year, $87,000,000 deal by the sneaker giants, according to Sports Illustrated. This was almost 35 times more than the rookie deal that Nike offered to the Chicago Bulls GOAT.

Advertisement

Two of the greatest players of all time, LeBron James was widely seen as Michael Jordan’s successor in the NBA. Comparisons between the two have been firmly regular, with their different eras obviously playing a role in the lucrativeness of their contracts and endorsements.

LeBron James’ rookie deal with Nike was 35 times more lucrative than Michael Jordan’s

There are a range of reasons why Michael Jordan’s $2.5 million deal was equally impressive. It was three times more than any other deal that Nike has offered to an NBA player. The global giants were still looking for tractions in the US and the NBA.

Advertisement

This meant that the deal was in itself highly lucrative, and respectful of Jordan’s already high stature in the league. However, when it comes to financials alone, LeBron James was offered a $87,000,000 deal that is simply on another stratosphere.

Of course, it must be noted that it was Michael Jordan’s global presence and achievements that allowed Nike to make huge profits. It allowed the company to create a global presence that now amounts to global profits worth more than $22 billion every year.

Out of that, more than $3 billion comes annually from the Air Jordan brand. Hence, in a way, it is Michael Jordan’s time with Nike that allowed the company to offer the highly lucrative deal for LeBron, in due time.

Michael Jordan outearns LeBron James with respect to Nike comfortably

Michael Jordan’s rookie deal with Nike does not represent even part of the story that he created with the brand. Jordan’s lifetime deal has consistently created stunning amounts of wealth for the Bulls legend.

LeBron currently has an overall net worth of slightly more than $1 billion. On the other hand, MJ makes more than $1 billion each year from Nike alone.

Advertisement

With a net worth more than triple that of James, MJ is the richest NBA star of all time, according to Forbes. What’s more, his recent sale of the Charlotte Hornets can effectively be expected to double his net worth in the coming months.