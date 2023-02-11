Jimmy Butler Game Winner: Heat Star Leads Miami to Clutch Win Over Rockets

The Miami Heat have been struggling this season. From being the Eastern Conference Finalists last year, their fall to the 6th spot has been quite anti-climactic.

However, Jimmy Butler might have just made up for all the disappointments this season with a single clutch shot. The 6ft 7″ star used his exceptional IQ and jumping ability to steal the game from right under Houston’s nose with less than 0.7 seconds left on the clock.

Jimmy Butler won the game with a clutch shot

In the final moment of Friday’s game, Miami, who were playing the Rockets, were at a standstill. The score was tied at 95-95 with 0.7 seconds left on the clock. The ball was out of bounds and Gabe Vincent was poised to pass.

But with the time almost over, there weren’t many options for the team. So, Vincent just hurled a lob to Jimmy hoping for the best. Butler came clutch at that moment and landed a magnificent dunk to end the game. It was perhaps the most exciting win this season. Almost as good as Mavericks’ double OT win over the Lakers.

Until the dunk in the final second, Jimmy Butley was struggling on the court. He had only 16 points on 36.4% shooting. With this game, the Miami Heat have improved their record to 31 wins and 25 losses. Though they seem weaker than last season, they are still likely headed to the playoffs.

