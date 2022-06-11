“Klay Thompson forgot that there was a team in Oakland!”: When President Barack Obama clowned Warriors star during their 2015 Championship White House visit

President Barack Obama trolled Klay Thompson and took shots at Stephen Curry during their White House visit in 2016

The Golden State Warriors are two wins from getting their next invite from the White House. The last time they went there was when Barack Obama was in the White House. The Warriors had taken down LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers in 6 games to win the 2015 NBA Championship. It was a wonderful experience for both the team and for President Obama.

The Warriors honored the President with his very own Warriors #44 jersey.

In 2015, the Warriors overcame 29 teams to reach the White House.@BarackObama overcame 400 years of racism to reach the White House. Happy Birthday to the United States of America’s first Black President.#Beyond28 pic.twitter.com/vup2pYVzLM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 4, 2020

Back then, President Obama was having fun making jokes at the expense of his buddy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

President Obama talks about how Klay Thompson forgot Warriors even existed

Back in 2015, after the Warriors won their first championship, Klay Thompson sat with Diamond Leung of the then Bay Area News Group. He said that growing up he was a Lakers fan(his father, Mychal Thompson, won two rings with the Lakers). He even admitted that he forgot that Oakland had an NBA team.

Klay Thompson said Warriors weren’t very good when he grew up and thought as college prospect, “Oh, I forgot there was a team in Oakland.” — Diamond Leung (@diamond83) September 25, 2015

President Obama must’ve read the same, as he made sure to include it in his speech.

That must have been one embarrassing moment for Klay. However, he’s been with the Dubs for 11 seasons now, having won 3 championships, and having multiple records to his name.

Warriors fans would hope he remembers who he is when the NBA Finals head back to the Bay for Game 5 on Monday.