Basketball

“Klay Thompson forgot that there was a team in Oakland!”: When President Barack Obama clowned Warriors star during their 2015 Championship White House visit

"Klay Thompson forgot that there was a team in Oakland!": When President Barack Obama clowned Warriors star during their 2015 Championship White House visit
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"I'm waiting for you to wake up" - Khabib Nurmagomedov pokes fun at Tony Ferguson's recent TUF call-up
Next Article
"If Baz McCullum wants me, I'll definitely play in Pakistan": Moeen Ali open to come out of Test retirement at Brendon McCullum's behest
NBA Latest Post
"Klay Thompson forgot that there was a team in Oakland!": When President Barack Obama clowned Warriors star during their 2015 Championship White House visit
“Klay Thompson forgot that there was a team in Oakland!”: When President Barack Obama clowned Warriors star during their 2015 Championship White House visit

President Barack Obama trolled Klay Thompson and took shots at Stephen Curry during their White…