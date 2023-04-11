Rudy Gobert Contract 2023: Can the Timberwolves Trade 7ft 1″ Center?

Rudy Gobert ended the regular season on the strangest note. Even for a man who may have started the bubble season by touching microphones during the post-game conferences, the courtside tussle with a teammate is the strangest thing he may have done.

He has been criticized by fans around the league for the tussle. But, it isn’t as simple as it may seem. Gobert, who is a 7′ 1″ center, was seen arguing with Kyle Anderson in the middle of the game. Anderson seemingly called Rudy a ‘b**ch’ to which the French national responded by punching Kyle in the chest.

In all fairness, it was more of a soft nudge than a bunch. But considering the location and timing, the uproar over it was immense. Gobert was immediately sent home and has now been suspended from Timberwolves’ play-in game tomorrow.

Now that things are so bad, there is a possibility that Gobert may be traded next season. But will his contract allow it? How much does he make exactly? This article will detail the Stifle Tower’s contract and salary to ascertain whether the Wolves can get rid of him or will they need to work on improving team chemistry.

Rudy Gobert contract details in 2023

Rudy Gobert is one of the highest-paid centers in the league’s history. The 7ft 1″ Minnesota Timberwolves star was a defensive force with Utah Jazz. One of the best-shot blockers in the league, the team offered him an incredible contract in 2021. Gobert signed a 5-year $205 million deal.

Year Age Team Salary 2013-14 21 UTA $1,078,800 2014-15 22 UTA $1,127,400 2015-16 23 UTA $1,175,880 2016-17 24 UTA $2,121,287 2017-18 25 UTA $21,224,719 2018-19 26 UTA $22,741,573 2019-20* 27 UTA $23,445,400 2020-21 28 UTA $25,775,281 2021-22 29 UTA $35,344,828 2022-23 30 MIN $38,172,414

This season, Gobert will receive a $38 million paycheck from the Timberwolves. A hefty price to pay for a defensive player who has not defended all that well this season. Combined with the altercation between him and Kyle Anderson, the Timberwolves are definitely considering their options.

As it stands right now, it will be awfully difficult to get rid of the French Star. He still has 3 years left in his 5-year contract which amounts to over $131 million. This will not be an easy contract for Minnesota to get rid of. Especially because Rudy’s value in the past year has certainly taken a hit because of his poor performance.

There are a few teams who desperately need a center that can dominate the paint. Perhaps the Brooklyn Nets will be best suited for Rudy Gobert and his extravagant contract. A summons trade for Gobert could be on the horizon but seems highly unlikely. In fact, the best-case scenario next season would be for the Timberwolves to try and make this squad work.

Timberwolves set to face the Lakers in the play-in game

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face LeBron James and Co. in their upcoming play-in game on April 11th. The Lakers, who are seeded 7th in the league, have turned their season around and are undoubtedly formidable. With Gobert suspended and Jaden McDaniels injured, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns will have to take the charge. They will clearly be at a disadvantage defensively but Minnesota is still capable of giving the Lakers tough competition.