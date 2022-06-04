“Russell Westbrook came into high school standing at 5″8′ but wore size 14 sneakers”: How the death of best friend Khelcey Barrs fueled Brodie’s NBA career

The tragic death of best friend Khelcey Barrs played a huge role in fueling Russell Westbrook’s NBA career.

One of the most athletic guards to ever step on the hardwood, Russell Westbrook, didn’t have it easy. Growing up in Long Beach, California, the former MVP would toil his way to earn a spot in the NBA draft. Nonetheless, Brodie’s hustle mentality and work ethic opened the avenues for him.

Westbrook played ball all day during his teenage years, going from park to park and playing all the pickup games. It was during this time that Russ met his best friend Khelcey Barrs. The two were as competitive as it gets, pushing each other towards their common goal of playing in the NBA.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck Barrs as he suffered a fatal heart attack at the mere age of 16-years old. The incident took place at the LA Southwest College gymnasium during a game. Westbrook was reportedly in a state of shock on hearing the news but came out more determined than ever.

Westbrook would eventually achieve a scholarship at UCLA, something he viewed as an achievement for both him and his late friend Khelcey.

The impact of Khelcey Barrs death on Russell Westbrook’s pro basketball career.

The death of Khelcey impacts Westbrook to this date, someone with whom he dreamt of playing in the NBA. Russ shared a close bond with Khelcey’s family too, who lived just across the street. During his 14 seasons in the league, Westbrook has honored Khelcey in every game he played.

Russ continues to wear a wristband on his right hand with Khelcey’s initials KB3. Post-Khelcey’s death, Westbrook would work harder than ever. Russ, who came into high school standing at 5″8′ but would wear size 14 sneakers.

Luckily for Westbrook, he hit a growth spurt sending him to 6″3′ when he would finally play for his high school varsity basketball team. Brodie would earn a scholarship with UCLA, ultimately being selected by the Supersonics as the 4th pick in the 2008 draft.

The former OKC guard has established himself as a top 75 player of all time. Some of his accolades being former league MVP, two-time scoring champion, 9 All-Star selections, 9 All-NBA Team selections, and an all-time leader in triple-doubles.

While his career may have hit rough waters off-late, one can never question his will or ethics towards the game of basketball.