“Russell Westbrook Took Himself out of the Lakers!”: Shannon Sharpe Couldn’t Be Happier as the Brodie Reportedly Goes Down With Injury

Russell Westbrook is reportedly sidelined for the Los Angeles Lakers’ visit to the Ball arena. The ten-time NBA All-Star is reportedly suffering from a hamstring and is listed as doubtful.

Following a horrendous start to the season, fans and analysts have questioned the legitimacy of the injury. Famed media figure and former NFL player, Shannon Sharpe being one of them.

Lakers are listing Russell Westbrook (hamstring) as doubtful to play Wednesday vs. Nuggets. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 25, 2022

Ahead of the game against the Denver Nuggets, Shannon Sharpe, on the recent episode of ‘Undisputed’, shared his thoughts on the situation.

Sharpe stated-

“Russ has averaged about 29 minutes a game, and it seems kind of hard that the guy who has a hamstring issue, can play that many minutes, especially at the pace at which he plays the game. So it seems like this injury has come up out of nowhere.”

The ‘Undisputed panel’s perspectives!

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been candid in their perspectives of any and every event, and as such have passed a blistering judgment on Westbrook.

“It seems like this injury came from nowhere.”@ShannonSharpe reacts to Russell Westbrook listed as doubtful vs. Nuggets pic.twitter.com/wzz3Tv41Ix — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 26, 2022

Sharpe stated-

“Russ should not be a talked about topic or subject for the Lakers. Last year we couldn’t do anything about that. They should have moved on by now. And because they’re not, it is a cloud that’s hovering over this organization, that until something drastic happens, they send him home, they trade, whatever the case may be, until that happens, sun is not coming up.”

To which Bayless responded-

“If in fact, Russ is out tonight and I think that’s by his own doing, by his own choice, I believe the Lakers will shock Denver.”

Although Bayless and Sharpe have been ruthless in their assessment of Westbrook, there is indeed some truth to it. The fact remains that ‘Brodie’ is an all-time great player, considering his achievements in the league.

The conundrum that pertains to the Lakers and him is that the pairing is not a good fit. With Westbrook’s superlative skill being his ability to play make, it can be challenging to find solutions for the franchise, when they possess two ball-dominant players.

The Russell Westbrook dilemma!

Since acquiring Russell Westbrook in the 2021 off-season, the Los Angeles Lakers have developed into a significantly worse team, than when they were kicked out of the 2021 NBA postseason.

Westbrook averaged 18.4 points per game, along with seven rebounds and assists each. ‘Brodie’ was shooting at 44.4% from the field from the two-point mark, while his three-point percentage plummeted to 29.8%.

Although his stats might seem above average, the games displayed a rather contrasting view.

In spite of his substandard season, which saw the Lakers accumulate just 35 victories whilst amassing 47 losses, the front office’s reluctance to trade him and mortgage their future for immediate success is baffling.

Westbrook is averaging 10.8 points, on 29% shooting from mid-range, and a league-low 8.3% from three-point land. At this point in time, it would be in the best interests of both parties to move on.

