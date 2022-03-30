“Russell Westbrook wanted reporters to tell him he did good without LeBron James and Anthony Davis”: Skip Bayless calls out the Lakers guard for routinely having an attitude

Skip Bayless doesn’t hold back on Russell Westbrook as he says the Lakers guard was hoping reporters told he did good without LeBron James and AD.

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t had their full cast of players out on the court for a single game this 2022 NBA season. Injuries have played a major role in this but for what it’s worth, Russell Westbrook has been their Iron-Man. LeBron James has played in 19 less games than Russ while Anthony Davis has been sidelined over and over again due to unfortunate injuries.

Russell Westbrook on the other hand, has played all 74 of the Lakers’ games this season and will most likely go 82-82 on the year. It is quite ironic that the player who most Lakers fans blame for the lack of cohesion and offensive direction has played the most games on the squad.

Also read: “I’m only one person, it’s a team game, so I don’t have an answer”: Russell Westbrook storms out of a press conference as the Lakers fall to the 11th seed

It has become a trend however, for Westbrook to have a solid game when LeBron James is sidelined. Last night’s bout against the Dallas Mavericks, though it was a blowout, saw the 2017 MVP have a good game from an individual standpoint (25 points and 6 assists on 52% with only 2 turnovers).

Skip Bayless believes, Russ wants this to be pointed out by reporters whenever it happens.

Skip Bayless calls out Russell Westbrook for his back and forth with a reporter last night.

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook isn’t exactly one to be trifled with during his postgame interviews. Last night’s interaction with a particular reporter was proof of this however, said reporter held his ground against Russ, leading to the latter having respect for him and them dapping each other up at the end of the presser.

Also read: “Russell Westbrook does not play hard!”: Cooper Halpern calls out the former NBA MVP for his antics as the Lakers hold another L

Skip Bayless unfortunately believes that Westbrook is constantly looking for validation from reporters when it comes to him having good games without LeBron James or Anthony Davis out on the floor with him.

Skip would also go on to say that he’s isn’t particularly fond of Russell Westbrook approaching interviews and postgame pressers with a foul attitude. While Russ does give stale answers to reasonable questions at times, Bayless is reaching with this take of his.