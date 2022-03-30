Basketball

“Russell Westbrook wanted reporters to tell him he did good without LeBron James and Anthony Davis”: Skip Bayless calls out the Lakers guard for routinely having an attitude

“Russell Westbrook wanted reporters to tell him he did good without LeBron James and Anthony Davis”: Skip Bayless calls out the Lakers guard for routinely having an attitude
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"Kevin Durant's MySpace profile from '03 has me in tears!" Nets star reacts to hilarious tweet revealing his demon time social media profile from back in the day
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Russell Westbrook wanted reporters to tell him he did good without LeBron James and Anthony Davis”: Skip Bayless calls out the Lakers guard for routinely having an attitude
“Russell Westbrook wanted reporters to tell him he did good without LeBron James and Anthony Davis”: Skip Bayless calls out the Lakers guard for routinely having an attitude

Skip Bayless doesn’t hold back on Russell Westbrook as he says the Lakers guard was hoping…