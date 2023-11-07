“Russell Westbrook Was Like Who the F***”: Paul George Describes Clippers’ First Taste of Victor Wembanyama

October 29, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Victor Wembanyama 1 of the San Antonio Spurs is defended Russell Westbrook 0 of the Los Angeles Clippers during their NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game on Sunday October 29, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Clippers defeat Spurs, 123 – 83. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20231029_zaa_p124_044 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

On the recent episode of Podcast with P, Paul George provided his insight, as the curtain sets on Week 2 of the regular season. Not only did James Harden receive his own segment on the show, but Victor Wembanyama was the subject that attracted the most eyeballs.

Paul, who got to play against Wemby during their October 30th matchup, saw the Clips taking the dub with a comfortable score of 123-83. Reviewing Wembanyama’s performance, Paul said,

“That’s what stood out when we played him. He had a play against Russ, where Russ went to the paint, and you know Russ, it’s his patent like, he will get into the paint, he will skip and kinda survey the floor. And I am watching him… And this long a** arm comes and tips the ball from behind him. And you can tell Russ was like ‘ Yo, who the f**k hit this ball.‘”

After watching this little exchange, Paul George even found himself questioning his decision about making a shot over Victor. Recalling the incident, Paul told his co-hosts, “He will be in the corner, and I will shoot it and as I am following through like I see his arm is like right here next to me and I am like ‘what the f**k.'”

PG backtracks on his statements about Wemby

Paul George might have got the better of Wemby during their first exchange, but Paul was impressed. However, Paul didn’t believe the Wemby hype when he first arrived in the NBA. During an episode of Podcast with P, Paul and Draymond gave their opinions on Wembanyama as they suited up to play him in the coming weeks. Talking about the same, Paul George said,

” I see him doing well. I’m not saying he’s going to… no way at all a bust. He’s gonna be a star, but I think in the beginning there’s gotta be some kind of struggle, just his transitioning to this game. I don’t think his trajectory is gonna be this (points upward) from day one.”

But after watching the French phenom during the pre-season, the Clippers forward changed his tone fast. Admitting his faulty analysis from before, Paul told his co-hosts ;

“I take back everything I said. And I knew he was gonna be successful in the league. But I thought he was gonna be tougher than what he’s making it look right now just because of his size. Our level of play vs what he was used to playing, I thought that was going to be an adjustment period for him. Granted, he still hasn’t played the league yet. But, some of the stuff he’s doing, dawg… . “

Regardless of the media hype and skepticism, Victor Wembanyama, on paper, is having a pretty good NBA performance so far. This season, in seven outings so far, he has averaged 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

This state line works perfectly to demonstrate Wembanyama’s diverse skill set on both ends of the floor. With the Spurs winning back-to-back against the favorites, Phoenix Suns, it isn’t a stretch to believe that Wemby is fine in the west.