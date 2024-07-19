Russell Westbrook’s Nuggets Signing Has Terance Mann Reminiscing Over Him

Russell Westbrook‘s move to the Denver Nuggets is just about official after the 35-year-old recently bought out of his contract with the Utah Jazz. Now a free agent, his time with the LA Clippers has officially come to an end, a tenure that wasn’t just a fun one for the fans, but also one where he apparently had a massive impact on his now-former teammate, Terance Mann.

Mann recently took to his Instagram story to celebrate the veteran who took him under his wing during their time together. However, he didn’t do so through any praises or anecdotes from their time together. Instead, he simply shared two pictures of him and Westbrook celebrating together.

Terance Mann’s Instagram story after the Russell Westbrook trade pic.twitter.com/KxW1H9IO6S — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) July 19, 2024

The pictures seem to encapsulate their relationship perfectly. The two seem incredibly fond of each other in both pictures, as they celebrate in the most hyped of manners. Due to this, these pictures are likely very near and dear to his heart.

Mann had also spoken about the impact that Brodie had on his career during an appearance on Podcast P, where he told Paul George,

“It was crazy for me, just because I grew up watching him a lot too. So, I was just a big fan. I follow OKC [Thunder] on Facebook still to this day… So, it’s just crazy being on the same team as him. Great teammate, like I remember our first or second game together. He got subbed out, and he stood up and coached me the whole second quarter, didn’t sit down one time… I just have the ultimate respect for him.”

It likely was more than a little disheartening for Mann when he found out that Russell Westbrook would no longer be his teammate. However, the lessons he taught him will ring louder than ever before now. As Russ would tell him, the best way he can honor their time together would be to use what he has learned to become one of the best players in the NBA.

Russell Westbrook makes the Denver Nuggets better

Of course, Russell Westbrook is far from the player he was during his prime in the NBA. However, as a backup point guard, he is one of the best players any team could have.

With the Denver Nuggets having let go of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, they needed to plug the hole they had in this position. And with Westbrook, the team now has one that plays incredibly hard on both ends. Additionally, the former Clippers man is an incredible floor general, who can find the right pass, or put pressure on the rim himself with the driving lanes he finds.

However, these are the more noticeable traits in his game. Something many may not have noticed is that Westbrook is also slowly becoming a player who can hit the odd three-pointer. While he is far from great in the category, only shooting 30.4% from distance last season, he has had month-long stretches of shooting 37-39% from beyond the arc.

This adds yet another dimension to his game, something that only makes him more of a bargain for the Denver Nuggets. All Russell Westbrook needs to do now is show out for the franchise next season.