Shaquille O’Neal spent north of $20 million just to become Tiger Woods’ next door neighbor

Shaquille O’Neal and his investments have been publicly lauded over time.

The former NBA superstar multiplied his earnings from an extremely successful career with his financial planning. O’Neal is a regular feature in richest athlete lists and is estimated to have earnings to the tune of $400 million.

Shaq owns ridiculous amounts of property and counts real estate as a solid chunk of his investment plan. Land is forever appreciating in value, after all.

One such instance of Shaq acquiring property was closely linked quite literally to another sporting icon.

Tiger Woods is one of the most famous American athletes of all time. The face of golf for decades now, Woods has become a global icon worth a billion and some.

Shaquille O’Neal purchased a colossal property that incidentally happened to neighbor Woods’ own mansion. O’Neal splurged an incredulous $28 million on the property.

How incredible is a $28 million property?

From the sounds of it – pretty incredible indeed.

Shaq’s property has a 6000 square feet basketball court, that too indoors. And if that didn’t do it for you, would a sound-proof theatre and a wet bar raise the stakes?

And if that wasn’t luxurious enough, there is a triangulated saltwater fish tank for a room. Did we mention that aside from Tiger Woods, an NSYNC member is also a neighbor to Superman?

Orlando’s famous Isleworth gated community of golf plays host to this list of stars. Stardust really flies close to Disneyland.

Being royal in LA and living like royalty in Orlando – Shaq really knows how to turn his game on.

Superman for a reason.

