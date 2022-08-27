Basketball

Shaquille O’Neal spent north of $20 million just to become Tiger Woods’ next door neighbor

Shaquille O'Neal spent north of $20 million just to become Tiger Woods' next door neighbor
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
Aaron Rodgers adds to his $263 million career earnings with $2-3 million a year from State Farm
Next Article
Michael Jordan refused to take payment via checks from $1 billion worth Tiger Woods post winning golf bet
NBA Latest Post
Michael Jordan spent over $1000 on his biggest fan while surprising him over the phone
Michael Jordan spent over $1000 on his biggest fan while surprising him over the phone

Michael Jordan showed love to a man who emulated his game to perfection by showering…