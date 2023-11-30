“Sad I Never Got To Meet Him”: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Expresses Regret Over Never Meeting Kobe Bryant To Kim Kardashian

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently sat for an interview with Kim Kardashian for Interview Magazine. During the Q&A session, the two celebrities spoke about a bunch of topics ranging from basketball to clothes. At one point in the interview, Kardashian asked the Oklahoma City Thunder star to reveal the five personalities, dead or alive, with whom he’d like to spend a day.

SGA instantly named four renowned names – Virgil Abloh, Drake, Vinicius Junior, and Denzel Washington.

“If he was still here, Virgil Abloh, for sure. Drake is my brother. He’s also a basketball fan and obviously I love music, so we connect. Vinícius Júnior, he’s a soccer player that I’ve been able to connect with. He’s a cool guy. Denzel Washington’s my favorite actor of all time. I feel like I could learn a lot from him. I have so many questions to ask him about his roles,” Shai revealed.

Alexander’s fifth name was Kobe Bryant. Despite being a huge fan of Bryant, Gilgeous-Alexander never got to meet his idol. Giving out quite an emotional answer, the All-NBA player said:

“Then lastly I would say for sure Kobe (Bryant), if he was still here. That’s my number one idol growing up. Mamba mentality, how he played, how he approached the game, how he approached off the court, everything about him. Sad I never got to meet him before he passed away.”

Shai has previously also spoken about and praised the Black Mamba. While several others from the basketball community would disagree with him, SGA once claimed that the Lakers legend was a more complete player than Michael Jordan.

Why is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting interviewed by Kim Kardashian?

It seems rather strange that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is being interviewed by Kim Kardashian of all people. However, there is a reason that explains the same.

Gilgeous-Alexander is known for being one of the most stylish NBA players. The former Kentucky Wildcat’s fits leave fans in awe. Hence, it only made sense for Kardashian’s men’s clothing line – SKIMS – to sign the 25-year-old. The Canadian joins Neymar Jr. and Nick Bosa as the inaugural athletes for SKIMS’ underwear line.

Only a week after Gilgeous-Alexander’s signing was announced, SKIMS also revealed their unique partnership with the NBA. Being named as the official underwear partner for the league, Kim Kardashian was extremely elated. During a press conference, the internet personality said:

“I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture. Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”