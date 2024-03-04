Odell Beckham Jr Trade Rumors: Is Free Agent Star WR Bound to Look Out For Another Home Towards Career End?

Could Odell Beckham Jr. be preparing to move once again after spending a year in Baltimore? Once considered the best receiver in the league, injuries have hampered his career, and the Super Bowl winner finds himself a free agent once more. Experiencing a career revival with the Ravens, OBJ accumulated 565 yards on just 35 receptions. However, even though he proved to be a capable WR2 for Lamar, the franchise reportedly does not plan to re-sign him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With his history of ACL injuries and now on the wrong side of his 30s, it will be challenging for him to find new suitors. The former LSU Tiger was on a $15 million-a-year contract with $13.8 million in guaranteed money. Odell is currently valued at $11.9 million, and it’s hard to envision any team willing to pay this much for a receiver who can only function as a WR2 for any signing franchise, as per Spotrac.

Despite facing challenges, Beckham Jr. has expressed that he has no plans to retire yet, even with no luck regarding injuries and finding himself a free agent once again this season. He believes he still has a lot to contribute to the game. He said,

“To me, if there is anything I felt about myself — regardless of anybody’s opinion or anything like that — is that I know that I can still play”

However, with his experience and if he manages to stay fit, several teams with enough cap space could potentially sign him to a year-long contract. Yet, considering his penchant for fashion and popularity among paparazzi and celebrities, exploring a new career might also be worth considering.

What are the Future Options for Odell Beckham Jr.?

The first team that might be interested in signing a veteran receiver like Odell Beckham Jr. is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs currently have roughly $44 million in cap space but are facing contract renewals for many players. There’s a chance they could lose their dependable star veteran receiver, Mike Evans, to free agency. While negotiations are ongoing, offering him a contract extension could cost them nearly $24 million per year as per Spotrac.

Advertisement

While OBJ might not replicate the production he had during his Giants days, signing him at half the price of Evans could be a strategic move. If they manage to extract 700-800 yards from him, it could turn out to be a worthwhile investment.

Another team that struggled offensively last season is the Patriots. The team lacked a dependable receiver and despite receiving fewer receptions, OBJ nearly outgained all of their receivers. With over $100 million in cap space, adding a veteran receiver like Odell for $12 million would not be a hassle for them. If they also sign a rookie wideout from the draft to pair with him, OBJ might be instrumental in helping the newcomer settle into the NFL.

The Falcons, with $38 million in cap space, could also benefit from adding a veteran receiver to their young offense. If they draft a rookie QB, OBJ could provide valuable support and share the offensive load with their star receiver, Drake London.

Odell Beckham Jr. has always had a flair for the dramatic, which could prove useful if he remains unsigned and decides to pursue a career in media or Hollywood. Rumors of his dating Kim Kardashian have already put him in the limelight, and he could leverage that exposure to launch a career in H-Town. Popular and adept at handling crowds, OBJ expresses a desire to continue playing in the NFL, but teams might hesitate due to concerns about his ACL. As he contemplates his future, a new career may be on the cards for him. The question remains: is his time in the NFL done, or will a team give this talented veteran a lifeline?