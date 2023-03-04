“San Antonio Will Help Victor Wembanyama Put On Weight”: Charles Barkley Takes Another Hilarious Jab At The Spurs’ City

For those NBA teams that have no chance of making it to the Playoffs, the offseason can’t come soon enough. After all, that is the time when they get to see just where they land in the lottery. And, this time the grand prize is a supposed generational talent in 7’1″ big man, Victor Wembanyama.

The French unicorn looks like the total package, and several teams would love to have him. However, Inside the NBA’s Charles Barkley believes the San Antonio Spurs would be the perfect landing spot for him. But, the reason for this choice is absolutely hilarious.

Charles Barkley claims that San Antonio would help Victor Wembanyama put on some weight

Victor Wembanyama has been hailed as the greatest prospect in NBA history since LeBron James. And, given all the hype, everyone is wondering just which NBA team would be the best fit for him.

Well, NBA analyst and Hall of Famer, Charles Barkley believes he has the answer. According to him, Wemby would be best suited for life with the San Antonio Spurs. Not because of the coaching, not because it is a well-run organization, and not because they are a team with a history of winning.

No, in what was a comeback for an age-old Inside the NBA joke, Sir Charles believes that joining the Spurs would help Victor put on some weight.

Chuck shares his thoughts on where Wembanyama should go pic.twitter.com/cyIcyc9t1F — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) March 3, 2023

It looks like Chuck is ready to reignite his beef with the Alamo City. God knows that the women down there won’t be happy to hear from him once again.

Charles Barkley has taken aim at San Antonio once again with the help of Wembanyama

For those who are new to the comedic stylings of Sir Charles Barkley, the Round Mound of Rebound has an unpleasant history with the city of San Antonio. For ages, he has constantly ridiculed the city and its people. Especially the women there, who were mocked by Chuck for being big, old, and fans of churros.

Barkley knew exactly what he was doing when he mentioned Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in the same sentence. It’s just a shame that the Frenchman had to get caught in the crossfire.

