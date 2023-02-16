“Pastor Tight Jeans!”: Shaquille O’Neal Proudly Shows Off Crew Member’s Big Bottom During Most Recent Episode of ‘The Big Podcast’

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TV analyst Shaquille O’Neal enter the stadium during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal may have been a massive bully during his NBA career, but the man has always had an appetite for fun. Even during his prime years of being the big bad man in the NBA, the man often took time out to show off his hilarious side. And as you’d imagine, ever since his retirement, the ‘funny’ has been dialed to 11.

While he is on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’, he often comes up with the best little moments and jokes to make people laugh. However, since the show is on television, he is forced to be a bit reserved with his comedy.

Is that the case with ‘The Big Podcast’ too?

Absolutely not.

During his appearances on the show, the man has been known to be a bit loose with his comedy.

However, as if the man is trying to one-up himself, in the last few weeks he has been especially out of control. And frankly, it is something that we need to talk about.

Shaquille O’Neal shows off his crew member’s behind before he allows anyone to get into the show

Shaquille O’Neal may love to play jokes, but his targets aren’t limited to celebrities and co-stars. No, absolutely anyone can get it.

And in this context ‘it’ refers to not only a joke about them, but apparently also a rather catchy nickname.

Take a look at it all go down in the YouTube extract below.

Now, of course, this is funny, and just a bit weird.

The thing is, in a previous appearance, things got a lot weirder.

Shaquille O’Neal once took off his pants in the middle of an episode of ‘The Big Podcast’

No, we’re not joking.

You see, Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t just get loose with his jokes on ‘The Big Podcast’. No, his overall demeanor gets a pretty hefty modification too. And as such, he is able to tell his stories with… graphic detail.

On one occasion, he decided to explain a nasty bump on his thigh during the show. And it was here he decided to take off his pants to show everyone, much to his co-worker’s dismay.

What happened next? Click right here to find out.

