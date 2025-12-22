mobile app bar

Rapper Wale Pays Respect to Kobe Bryant but Picks LeBron James’ Signature Sneakers as His Favorite

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

LeBron James (L), Wale (C), and Kobe Bryant (R)

Comparisons in the NBA are not just between legends, but their brands as well. Depending on who someone favors, they gravitate toward a particular line of shoes or merchandise. And when it came time to choose between Kobe Bryant’s and LeBron James’ sneakers, Wale faced a difficult decision.

Both are certified Hall of Famers. Both are icons in Los Angeles who carried the Lakers to NBA silverware. But their shoe lines performed very differently. Bryant’s sneakers hit the market after he left Adidas in 2006 and built a strong cultural footprint among players, even if they never shattered retail sales records.

LeBron James’ shoes, on the other hand, were a commercial hit. Nike marketed them around power, cushioning, and durability, making them hugely popular not just in the NBA but among everyday hoopers as well. Considering that, Wale’s answer made sense.

Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, asked him to choose between Kobes and LeBron’s, and Wale, with an ounce of hesitation, chose the King. But not before he paid respect to the late great Mamba.

“Rest in peace to Mamba, but I’mma go Bron cuz them sevens, eights… that was a moment,” the rapper said.

The 7s and 8s were among the most popular models in James’ signature line. Featuring turquoise, pink, and black, the colorway was designed to reflect his stardom in South Beach during his time with the Miami Heat.

Minutes later in the podcast, Wale also revealed another huge reason why he (or anyone else) might prefer LeBrons over Kobes. It’s the fact that they can be worn with jeans, with Wale confirmed after looking at a picture presented to him by Sharpe.

“Yeah, see, you can wear LeBrons with jeans, I know that. Don’t fall into the propaganda, Dom Kennedy started that man,” Wale concluded, blaming a fellow rapper for the same.

This isn’t to discredit Kobes of course. Kobe 6s are still on top as in the month of November, they were worn for 11,608 minutes by NBA players. And given the low-top nature of his shoes, they can also be just as fashionable as Brons, if not more.

