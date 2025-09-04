“I Don’t Understand It”: Knicks Superfan Spike Lee Challenges the NBA’s Endless GOAT Debate

GOAT debates are a fan-favorite topic in every sport, and more often than not, even experts and analysts get drawn into them. Why? Maybe it drives engagement, or maybe it is just good fun. Still, there are fans who prefer to enjoy the game for what it is. In the NBA, Spike Lee hopes to encourage more of that mindset.

Who is better: Michael Jordan or LeBron James? Fans love this debate, and despite both having incredible resumes, loyalists often downplay the other. Lee does not understand why this happens, and that goes not only for these two GOATs but also for the many others who deserve to be in the conversation.

The impact legends had on the game cannot be measured by a single metric, which is something many forget. Team honors, personal accolades, and even cultural impact play a role. Even when all are taken into account, it’s hard to separate them. That’s why fans like Lee question the GOAT debate altogether.

“What do we get arguing over who’s the GOAT? What’s the purpose of that?” Spike questioned on The Rich Eisen Show, before acknowledging that the bickering between fans may have gotten on his nerves because of his old age.

“Now, you might say I’m an old fuddy duddy, but I don’t understand it,” the 58-year-old added.

Most fans would tell the acclaimed director that they enjoy the debate simply because it is fun to talk about. At the same time, many would probably agree with Lee. At the end of the day, nobody ever truly agrees on who the NBA’s GOAT is. There are too many sides of the fence, and each will always try to convince the others to cross over.

One might argue that LeBron’s longevity has allowed him to rack up all-time leading totals in categories like scoring, minutes played, and consecutive games with points, which sets him apart from Jordan. MJ fans, however, could counter by pointing out his six championships in six tries, along with five MVPs, 10 scoring titles, and a Defensive Player of the Year award.

Then there are players like Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and many others who, according to fans, also have a claim to the GOAT title. No matter how you look at it, this is a debate that is nearly impossible to settle. Because of this, some like to look at external factors like the landscape of the NBA and the level of competition.

For instance, usually, Jordan’s era gets discounted because modern-day fans believe that players today are better. But even if that were the case, Lee doesn’t think it should matter. “You’re born when you’re born,” he stated. “When Michael Jordan was born in Cumberland Hospital in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, the same hospital that Mike Tyson was born in, and Bernard and Albert King. You’re born when you’re born.”

Spike Lee’s GOAT Opinion

Perhaps the funniest thing about what Lee said was that he had massively contradicted himself before. The New York Knicks superfan once participated in the GOAT debate during a red-carpet interview, suggesting that he believes Jordan is the best to ever play.

“There’s only one GOAT. Uno, only one… I got love for LeBron. But there’s only one GOAT. I’m being respectful,” Lee once said via BradBlanks on YouTube.

It should be noted that the comment dates back to 2019. Since then, LeBron has won another championship and piled up numerous career achievements that have made the debate even more feasible. That is likely why Lee is questioning its prevalence today. More than anything, he probably believes the gap has closed considerably.

As mentioned, though, there is no definitive answer to who the NBA GOAT is. It remains a fascinating conversation that fans enjoy to pass the time. And as Lee pointed out, we do not always need to “get” something out of a debate. Sometimes people simply love to argue for the sake of it.