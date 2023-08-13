Following LeBron James ‘Concert Visit’ a Week Ago, Son Bryce James Shares Rare Glimpse While Vibing to Drake

Just a week ago, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James was spotted at a Brent Faiyaz concert. James was at the event alongside Golden State Warriors Draymond Green, and the two’s videos went viral on social media, according to TMZ. Now, LeBron’s younger son, the 16-year-old Bryce James, was spotted at the concert of an even bigger star. Bryce posted two Instagram stories from the event and appeared to be having a blast with his friends.

LeBron has in the past shown evidence of his love for music multiple times. James regularly visits concerts of notable performers and has shown love for a range of musicians in the past. His fondness of music appears to have traversed well in the family, with Bryce also appearing to have a great time at Drake’s concert, in LA.

Bryce James was spotted at Drake’s It’s All a Blur concert

The American rapper has been on his “It’s All a Blur” in Canada and the United States. He opened back in July at the United Center in Chicago and will perform his last show in Colombus, on October 9th.

The 36-year old will be performing a total of 56 concerts during this period. On October 13th, Drake was at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Bryce was at the concert with multiple friends including Jaise Chula, who originally posted the video. The 16-year-old then re-shared the video on his Instagram story, along with another image of the concert stage.

As the video suggests, there is little doubt that Bryce and his friends appeared to have the time of their lives. The video eventually wound up on Twitter, where it was shared by the “What Are NBA Celebs Upto?” account.

Drake and LeBron James are known to be close friends

Bryce James would not have struggled to find the tickets to the popular concert. His father LeBron is known to be a close friend of the American rapper.

The two have previously been spotted eating together, according to Marca, and have been featured on each other’s social media multiple times. What’s more, Drake even congratulated LeBron James when he broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record.

In a heartfelt video, Drake claimed that he was proud of LeBron and congratulated him on the achievement, according to Bleacher Report. Drake’s hilarious video saw him claim that he had traveled all the way to Akron, LeBron’s hometown, to congratulate him. However, the green screen eventually dropped to reveal that the rapper was instead at a club.