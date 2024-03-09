“Savannah Be Having Black SUVs Pull Up”: LeBron James Getting ‘Touchy’ With Jeanie Buss At The Lakers Game Has NBA Fans Up In Arms

The endeavors of LeBron James made the headlines during the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent clash against the Milwaukee Bucks. After failing to feature for his franchise due to injury, the 39-year-old was witnessed getting ‘touchy’ with Lakers owner, Jeanie Buss. The closeness between the talisman and the president had NBA fans up in arms as questions surrounded the player’s marriage life with high-school sweetheart, Savannah James.

The 4x champion suffered an injury against the Sacramento Kings during their latest midweek clash. It forced him to leave the court with four minutes still left to play in the fourth quarter, raising concerns over his further availability. Later, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin confirmed that the Lakers star would miss the Bucks game due to soreness in his left ankle.

Consequently, James watched the game from the sidelines while sitting in between Buss and another woman. The trio seemingly enjoyed their time together with the 20x All-Star remaining the driving force in the conversations. The cozy exchanges between them later became public as an NBA fan uploaded a clip capturing the interactions on X (formerly Twitter).

This led to speculations amongst the viewers as they expressed their concerns in the comments. One fan posted a screenshot of Buss resting her head on James’ shoulder to indicate the consequence of this action. “Savannah [James] be having black SUVs pull up,” he mentioned.

Another hinted at the same by uploading a clip of Katt Williams infamously declaring, “N***a did you know that I can see you”. “Savanna at the crib like,” he wrote in the caption to shed light on her potential feelings.

Another fan attempted to highlight Savannah’s possible response to the instance by uploading the disgusted meme face image of Stephen A. Smith. “Savanah watching this,” they stated.

A viewer decided to put into focus a different consequence for James, declaring, “Le-sleeping on the couch tonight”.

Amidst the mockeries from the spectators, the moment only displayed the admiration and mutual respect between the NBA star and owner. Buss has always been vocal about retaining James at the Lakers for the rest of his career. Toward the middle of last year, she took matters a step further, expressing her desire to retire his iconic number 23.

“I have absolutely no doubt that LeBron will make it into the Basketball Hall-of-Fame. When he does so, then we will retire his jersey. Knowing that he will make it into the Basketball Hall-of-Fame, he will have his Lakers jersey retired, no doubt about it,” the 62-year-old told Sportskeeda.

As for James’ marriage, it has been going stronger than ever. The recent challenges surrounding the family have only made his bond with Savannah deeper as the couple continues to set new milestones. Hence, they remain the ideal celebrity partners to this day, standing together against the obstacles.