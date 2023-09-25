“Don’t Want My Wig to Melt off”: With LeBron James Struggling with a Receding Hairline, Wife Savannah Makes Hilarious Confession About Her Hair

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Laker LeBron James and his wife Savannah James sit court side at the McDonald’s All American game during the first half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James might be one of the greatest NBA players ever but that doesn’t save him from being trolled for his receding hairline. The trolls even forced LBJ to get a hair transplant to finally get rid of all the jokes and ridicule. Seems like other members of the James household struggle with similar issues as well. Talking to Allure Magazine, Savannah James recently revealed her concerns over her own hair.

LeBron James’ hair has been a topic of discussion for basketball fans for several years now. For the longest time, trolls have shared nasty memes at the expense of the King’s receding hairline.

James has been dominating the hardwood despite being in his late 30s. However, LBJ’s hair couldn’t seem to defeat the ravages of father time like his basketball skills have. Back in 2019, during the course of a Los Angeles Lakers-Utah Jazz contest, Anthony Davis pointed out James’ misshaped hairline. As seen in the video skit above, the 6ft 9” forward immediately tried fixing his fair.

Savannah James shares her concerns with her hair

During her recent sit-down with Allure, Savannah James revealed some beauty products that she uses on a regular basis. While speaking about her experience using the Yareli Dead Sea Bath & Foot Soak Unscented Magnesium Flakes, Savannah explained how cautious she was to prevent her wig from melting off.

“Every two weeks, there are two bags showing up at my door. I use half a bag for a bath. The water is scorching hot! I appreciate the sweat that I get. It’s a complete detox every single time. Sometimes, I’m like, ‘Okay, I don’t want my wig to melt off, so I gotta take it easy.’ But for the most part, it’s skin-scorching hot.”

During the same interview, the 37-year-old even spoke about the importance of minimalism. James wished to part some necessary beauty tips to her 8-year-old daughter – Zhuri.

Makeup-wise [Savannah] James is currently only reaching for concealer and lip gloss — she’s in a “less is more phase.” This is a lesson she is teaching her daughter Zhuri. “Whether you are done up to the gods or at home with a pimple patch and bonnet on, you’re beautiful and it’s enough,” she says. “You don’t have to do any more than that if you don’t choose to.”

It’s lovely to see how LeBron and Savannah impart necessary wisdom to their children at a young age.

LeBron James hilariously asked Savannah to braid his wig

LeBron James has had a receding hairline ever since his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers commenced. This one time the King decided to put on a wig, flexing his curly locks to his social media followers.

While Savannah was doing Zhuri’s hair, Bron also revealed his excitement of getting braids. Unfortunately, we’ve never seen LBJ rock any unique hairstyle over the course of his career. It was understandable as to why James wasn’t able to curb his exhilaration.