“Savannah James is cute man, imma get her number”: When Richard Jefferson hilariously plotted to flirt with LeBron James’ wife on an airplane

Richard Jefferson and Dahntay Jones ran into Savannah James on an airplane and the former hilariously planned to hit on her.

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson are one of the most wholesome couples in the NBA landscape today. The two have been together since their days in rival high schools in Ohio and have not been mentioned once in a controversy regarding their relationship. This is quite the accomplishment given how several athletes have delved into infidelities in the past.

Savannah James has also immersed herself into the NBA world at quite the extent as she hangs out with nearly all of her husband’s friends from the league. The famed ‘Taco Tuesdays’ have always featured Savannah at the table along with a rotating roster of guys from the league like Anthony Davis or Russell Westbrook.

So, it’s understandable when a few of LeBron’s teammates have a bit of a chuckle at her expense, especially when its someone like Richard Jefferson.

Richard Jefferson and his plot to hit on Savannah James.

Richard Jefferson has made it his mission to mess with LeBron James all throughout his retirement. He’s constantly taking to Instagram comment sections to brush aside any of James’s accomplishments in the league. This of course, is all in good fun as the two are great friends off the court.

Jefferson actually ran into Savannah James on an airplane while with Cavs teammate, Dahntay Jones, and used this as a perfect opportunity to hilariously ‘plot’ to hit on her.

“Yo Tay (Dahntay Jones), who’s that chick in the front row right there? Oo she cute, what’s her name Tay? I don’t know man but imma get her number. I gotta get that chick number man,” said Richard Jefferson while pointing to Savannah.

This is obviously all in good fun as Jefferson wouldn’t have made the joke if he knew it wasn’t okay with LeBron James.