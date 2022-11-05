Savannah James, Who’s Donated $40 Million In Scholarships, Housed Underprivileged Friends When Younger

Oct 28, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) walks off the court during a timeout in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Savannah James has made a name for herself as quite the giving person over the years. One of her biggest contributions to the community was her gifting over $40 million in scholarships through hers and LeBron James’s I Promise Foundation.

She’s raved about how her husband and his philanthropic ways in the past, saying he’s ‘super, super passionate’ about it all. With how much James has done for his city of Akron, Ohio with him opening up his ‘I Promise’ school, it’s safe to say that the duo is quite generous with their wealth.

Savannah however, isn’t a giving person because of the sudden wealth her and LeBron accumulated from the latter’s career. Instead, it’s because of the way she was brought up by her parents.

Savannah James and her family would open their doors to her friends when in need of shelter

Savannah James was clearly raised with great values in mind by her mother and father, JK Brinson and Jennifer Brinson, respectively. In an interview with Cleveland Magazine in 2018, she would go on to reveal that her and her family would invite any of her friends over for an extended period of time if they needed a place to stay.

“If they had something going on at home or they just needed a safe haven, my mom and dad always opened up their doors,” said the Buchtel High School alum.

She began venturing into the philanthropic side of things very early on, almost coinciding with her then boyfriend’s rookie season in the NBA. In 2004, she began helping out with the LeBron James Family Foundation and she’s been at it for nearly two decades now.

How did LeBron James and Savannah James meet?

While LeBron James was becoming a national sensation at St Vincent-St Mary High School, Savannah James was attending their rival school called Buchtel. After a mutual friend of their transferred from SVSM to Buchtel, she would relay to Savannah that LeBron wanted her number.

After thinking about it for some time, she would eventually call James. LeBron would ask her to attend a basketball game of his. She agreed and the rest is history.

