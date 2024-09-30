Zion Williamson Describes Offseason as “Breath of Fresh Air,” Discusses Main Goal for Upcoming Season

Zion Williamson had a quiet offseason, free of any kind of drama, trade and contract negotiations. When he appeared for the Pelicans Media Day, the 24-year-old seemed fresh and well-rested. It looked like he needed the offseason since he hadn’t had one like this in a long time.

The Pelicans star, with a wide smile on his face, admitted that the break felt like “a breath of fresh air.” Zion had a lot of time in his hands and the luxury to focus on his game more than ever. He detailed what he did during the summer and also revealed his main goal for the 2024-25 season.

The 24-year-old said, “It was a breath of fresh air to experience a summer like that. To be able to really lock in on basketball, really break down film, working on different things while in the gym. You know, working smarter was kind of the main goal for the season.”

In his final game last season, Zion was in great form against the Lakers. He had 40 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in 36 minutes. However, he got himself injured and had to leave the contest.

But the Pelicans forward now looks ready for a new challenge.

It seems like Zion has worked on his fitness a lot in the offseason. He looks more in shape than his previous Media Day appearances.