Scottie Pippen Hypes Up His Son Scotty Jr Using 3-Word Reaction to His Highlight Tape

Scottie Pippen gets to relive his glory days in the NBA now that his son, Scottie Pippen Jr., is a breakout star for the Memphis Grizzlies. The Bulls legend, who was a seven-time All-Star himself, took to X to comment on a video clip of his son tearing it up in the league.

The 59-year-old had a wholesome reaction to the clips of his boy, which included a wide range of plays from the youngster. Pippen Jr. could be seen dunking on a fast break, hitting floaters, knocking down threes and clutch free throws, and even driving down the lane for And-One layups.

Pippen Sr. captioned the post, “That’s my boy.” He also added a fire emoji to further exemplify his point. It’s pretty clear from the message that the six-time NBA Champion is very proud of how his son has evolved in his NBA career.

While the clip is a decent compilation, it hardly shows the full package of what Pippen Jr. has meant to the Grizzlies this year, especially in the absence of the team’s superstar point guard, Ja Morant. Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.6 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game, which has added some much-needed depth for the squad.

The Grizzlies are currently paying the 24-year-old $9.6 million over four years, but he has a small cap hit, which means he could be heavily sought after on the open market.

Regardless, Pippen Sr. hasn’t been shy of sharing his pride for his son’s successes. In a 2022 interview with People, he spoke about the youngster carrying the torch.

“I’m very proud of him,” Pippen said. “As a father, I can’t continue to lead or guide him on the court. At some point, I took my own wings and went and he will do the same.”