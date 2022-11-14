7ft Joel Embiid, Who Trash Talked Drake During 2022 Playoffs, Used Bar From ‘Rich Flex’ as Instagram Caption

Joel Embiid is back! After a slow-ish start to the season, the Sixers’ star is back to performing at the MVP caliber we had become accustomed to seeing. Last night, he single-handedly carried the Sixers to a win over the red-hot Utah Jazz. Joel scored 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks.

With this win, the Sixers are now 6th in the Eastern Conference with a 7-7 record. Despite their slow start, the Sixers were excited about how James Harden performed. However, with his latest injury, they do not know what form he’d return in, and if he’ll return to who he was at the start of the season.

At such a time, Joel returning to form is exactly what the team needed. Joel Embiid took to his Instagram to celebrate the win and uploaded a post.

Joel Embiid uploads a post with Drake’s lyrics, thanks to Tyrese Maxey

Last night, Joel Embiid put the Philadelphia 76ers on his back and showed everyone why he makes the big bucks. After the game, Embiid took it to Instagram to celebrate the win and his record-books-worthy performance.

Embiid used a bar from Drake and 21 Savage’s recent song, Rich Flex, from their new album Her Loss, as his caption.

“DO YOUR THING 21, DO YOUR THING 21”

A reason for his caption could be his teammate Tyrese Maxey. In the last post Joel Embiid uploaded, Maxey commented on it with the bar “21, can you do something for me!”

Joel responded with his latest post and carried the lyrics forward. It was interesting to see Joel use Drake’s lyrics, especially considering the past these two guys share.

JoJo and Drake went back and forth during the 2022 Playoffs

Everyone remembers the Kawhi Leonard buzzer-beater that he hit against the Sixers during the 2019 Playoffs. It was an iconic shot and a huge moment in both the Raptors’ and the Sixers’ history. However, most people don’t remember the trash-talking Drake that the Raptors had as an extra 16th member for themselves.

The trash talk only went further as the Sixers took down the Raptors during the 2022 Playoffs. After Game 3 of the first round series, Embiid went up to Drake and told him that he’ll be coming for the sweep in Game 4.

Embiid tells Drake he’s coming for SWEEP after win. 🤣🧹 (via @caro_line_em_up) pic.twitter.com/rYNzAlENAW — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 21, 2022

While the Sixers couldn’t complete their sweep, they eliminated the Raptors in six games and moved on to the second round against the Heat. Even before the series started, Drake got back at Embiid and told him they’d get swept by the Heat.

