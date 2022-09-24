Scottie Pippen’s “controlling behavior” and $5.5 million loss led to ex-wife Larsa leaving him

Larsa Pippen is back in the headlines! We will look back at why Scottie Pippen forced her to broker a sale and lose $6 million in the process

If you follow anything NBA the buzzword right now is “cheating”. And yes, that shines a bad light on some of the good people in the association. However, we must take a look at the trends that are driving right now. And among them is Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Younan, who cheated on him.

Right now, she too is back in the news. She is rumored to be dating Michael Jordan’s son, Jeffery Jordan. What a bizarre statement to be reading or hearing in 2022. But then again, we did live through a whole pandemic.

But what led to her leaving an NBA legend and a “good guy” like Scottie? Well, it could be many factors but as far as we know it is down to Pippen’s controlling nature.

And it even forced her to broker the sale of their house for $12 million, which included $1.5 million worth of cars!

Larsa Younan once had to broker the sale of her own house, after being forced by Scottie!

Yes, so in the summer of 2009, after a rough couple of years, the couple decided to sell their house and listed it for $16 million. A sizable sum but given the size and features of the sprawling estate, it was the right price. However, it did not sell.

Their marriage weathered a few storms but eventually, it all came crumbling down, and sickened by Scottie’s “controlling behavior” she wanted to split. But Scottie being the control freak didn’t let her off the leash. As per Larsa herself “He’s only punishing me because I’m making him sell the house.”

And sell she did, she listed the house for $12 million, and it finally went! Albeit they also had to part away with cars and the value of the home fell by a good $5.5 million, we think she was glad she got over that one.

While the current narrative that she is dating her husband’s teammate’s son doesn’t sound too good, it is her life, her choice. Go live your life Larsa!

