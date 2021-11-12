“Serge Ibaka volunteered himself to play in the G-League!”: Tyronn Lue reveals why the Clippers star was sent down to the Agua Caliente Clippers

LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue reveals why the franchise sent Serge Ibaka down to the G-League after his return from injury

Calling the LA Clippers ‘short-handed’ during this season would be an understatement.

With Kawhi Leonard being out, Paul George has had to put up historic numbers every single night to keep the franchise in games. What’s more, one of the team’s best role players, Serge Ibaka had also been out until very recently, due to back-related issues.

The good news on that end though is that the power forward was recently cleared to play. The bad news?

Well, if his recent cameo is anything to go by, the player really isn’t ready to play in the NBA just yet.

Even with that being said though, it was pretty surprising to see him on the roster of the Agua Caliente Clippers, the NBA franchise’s G-League affiliate. And so, obviously, Tyronn Lue was asked about the details. And to those questions, the head coach had a very surprising answer.

Tyronn Lue reveals Serge Ibaka himself volunteered to participate in G-League games

Let’s be clear here. Serge Ibaka is a seasoned NBA veteran and even a champion. He did not have to do this.

The 32-year-old could have just stayed on the LA Clippers’ bench and participated in practices. And frankly, no one would have even batted an eye.

But, that isn’t what happened. And here is what Tyronn Lue had to say about the whole situation.

Peep the tweet below.

Ty Lue said Serge Ibaka volunteered himself to go to the G-League to get his reps in: “That’s a true professional.” — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 12, 2021

Countless NBA players in the same situation would have thought of it as an insult to go down to the G-League, no matter what the reasons behind the move may be. Serge Ibaka though?

Evidently, this man is different. And frankly, it can’t be overstated how much Clippers fans should appreciate him for it.

