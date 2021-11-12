Miscellaneous

“Serge Ibaka volunteered himself to play in the G-League!”: Tyronn Lue reveals why the Clippers star was sent down to the Agua Caliente Clippers

"Serge Ibaka volunteered himself to play in the G-League!": Tyronn Lue reveals why the Clippers star was sent down to the Agua Caliente Clippers
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"He's got to make that decision himself": Chris Silverwood backs Eoin Morgan to take his own decision on captaincy despite England's defeat in T20 World Cup
Next Article
“Russell Westbrook has made more clutch shots than LeBron James and Kevin Durant”: Incredible stat surprisingly shows off the Lakers guard’s ‘clutch gene’