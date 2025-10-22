mobile app bar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder’s 14 Karat Championship Ring Details Revealed

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Oct 21, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks at his championship ring during the ring ceremony before the start of their game against the Houston Rockets at Paycom Center.

Oct 21, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks at his championship ring during the ring ceremony before the start of their game against the Houston Rockets at Paycom Center. | Credits- Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

It was an exciting NBA opening night for the people of Oklahoma City and their beloved Thunder, who entered the Paycom Center with their heads held high as defending champions. As is tradition, they were presented with rings before tipoff, which they can proudly show off for the rest of their lives.

The Thunder were dominant in the 2024/25 season, rampaging through the Western Conference with a 68-14 record and then ousting difficult opponents in the postseason — including the Nuggets, Timberwolves, and Pacers in the Finals — to stand tall.

The Thunder roster, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, deserved all the praise in the world. And the fact that they will now have beautiful looking rings to serve as a reminder of their exemplary season is a cherry on the icing of the cake.

Each OKC player who was part of last season’s team got a ring that had more than 800 custom-cut, hand-set gemstones, as first reported by The Athletic. It’s face had the letters ‘OKC’ from their logo, and its side had ‘Oklahoma City’ written on it. Difficult to miss that, since it’s engraved in 14-karat white gold.

Each player had their names etched on the side, with their regular season record also on it. The ring also paid tribute to the Oklahoma City National Memorial’s Gates of Time and Reflecting Pool. Finally, the motto of the state of Oklahoma was on the interior palm side of the ring: “labor omnia vincit,” which means work conquers all things.

It was a beautiful ring to commemorate what was a dominant season by this young and exciting roster.

As Gilgeous-Alexander walked onto the court to receive his ring ahead of the Houston Rockets game earlier today, the crowd greeted him with MVP chants. Loud cheers followed when he broke into a wide smile after seeing the glittering memorabilia.

Thankfully for the Thunder and their faithful thousands, opening night ended with a bang. A blockbuster double overtime encounter with the Kevin Durant-led Rockets ended in a 125-124 victory for them. Nail biting stuff, but a perfect way to start the season nevertheless.

