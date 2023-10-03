8 Days Before ‘Emo’ Jimmy Butler Took Media Day by Storm, Fan Recalled Losing $40 to $45,183,960 Earning Heat Star

Jimmy Butler is undefeated when it comes to media day. The Heat superstar showed up to media day, with an “emo” look. Jimmy had his hair straightened out, which covered most of his face and even got a piercing on his eyebrow. Butler is also set to make a big bag this year, with his estimated salary for the year to be around $45,183,960. But in true Butler fashion, Jimmy took the internet by storm when a person on X (formerly Twitter) reported that Jimmy showed up to his local bar, bought everyone shots, and even defeated the fan in a game of pool to win $40. All this happened just 8 days before the Heat training camp was about to kick off.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time the Heat forward has shown up to media day with a distinct look. Last year, Jimmy showed up with dreadlocks. The star forward even forced the NBA to use his pictures with the Dreds, when the league tried to replace his media day pictures with old ones. This time Butler chose to up his game, showing up in a look that even made his teammates lose their composure during media day.

X user recalls ‘wild’ experience with Jimmy Butler

ESPN recently posted something very interesting and hilarious on its X page. The post titled ‘Bro was living his best life‘ showcased a tweet about a fan’s interaction with Jimmy Butler. The original tweet in concern was by a user by the name of Joey.

Advertisement

The fan asked people about their favorite interaction with a celebrity. One of the responses in the comments sections blew everyone’s mind. A user, by the name of Riley, replied to Joey’s post saying,

“Jimmy Butler was in Omaha for an upcoming exhibition and he showed up to a random bar downtown on like a Wednesday and nobody but me knew who he was. He bought the whole bar shots, did karaoke, and then beat my ass in the pool and I lost $40 to him. ”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CxlLsIgL7hO/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Jimmy’s wholesome interaction with fans has recently been a trend on social media. Butler was also seen shooting hoops with random people in the park recently. Butler was even talking trash to the people in the park, as he only wanted to play if there was money involved.

Even in the above-mentioned incident, Jimmy took $40 from the poor man, especially considering the fact that Jimmy is up to make millions of dollars this year alone.

Advertisement

Jimmy Butler has his sights set on Dame, Giannis, and the Bucks

Jimmy Buckets was one of the highlights of this year’s media day. The Heat squad leader was asked what his goals for the season were, while also being asked about his views on the new Milwaukee Bucks squad.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BradyHawk305/status/1708931503969776030?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Butler answered both questions in a rather straightforward way. The Miami star said, “I am gonna be me, I am gonna beat Dame, Giannis, and Adrian Griffin on our way to a title “. Butler, who last year dragged his 8th-seeded Miami Heat team to the finals, is capable of pulling off an upset against the Bucks as he has done before.