“Scar and Zanos!”: Zion Williamson Explains Reasoning Behind His Bullmastiffs’ Names

Zion Williamson is one of the most dominant players not just among the current pool of players, but also across the NBA’s history. While the New Orleans Pelicans forward stands merely at 6-foot-6, he weighs a staggering 284 pounds.

Recently, on an episode of Slam NBA’s “Who’s Paying the Bill?”, the 2-time All-Star revealed that he had 2 pet dogs. 2 Bullmastiffs.

It’s only fitting that one of the biggest stars in the league has some of the biggest pets. Bullmastiffs are usually 25-27 inches tall and can weigh as much as 130-140 pounds.

Zion Williamson reveals the reasoning behind his dogs’ names

Williamson is a huge fan of villains. Over the years, we’ve got a chance to witness the youngster’s love for Thanos, the supervillain featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The former Duke Blue Devil is so fond of the character that he even has an iconic piece of jewelry based on the same.

While making his love for villains pretty clear, the southpaw disclosed the names of his dogs – “Scar” & “Zanos”.

“I have 2 Bullmastiffs. I give me dogs villain names. My dog name is Scar and my other one name is Zanos. From Thanos you just take the “Th” off and put a Z,” Zion said.

For those who don’t know, Zanos was the pet name given to Williamson by his then-Duke teammates. Whereas, Scar is named after Disney’s The Lion King franchise’s main antagonist.

For those interested in seeing a photo of Zion and his two huge pets, here you go.

My girls mom sent her this picture to show her the dogs, not even realizing that’s Zion 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7X7peb5Dox — Eric Ray (@EricRayweather) March 6, 2022

Clearly, the amount of strength it would have required Zion to hold both his fully-sized Bullmastiffs must be absolutely crazy.

Williamson’s stats from the 2022-2023 season

Selected to make an appearance in the All-Star Game for the 2nd time in his career, the 22-year-old was having an incredible season before going down with a hamstring injury.

While leading the Pels to a top-3 seeded team, the PF was averaging a staggering 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

However, since Williamson’s absence, the Louisiana-based franchise has severely underperformed. Goes without saying, Willie Green’s boys cannot wait for Zion to make his return to the lineup.

